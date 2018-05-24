Congratulations to the Bonner family who won the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s 12-foot custom picnic table built by Al Bush. Proceeds raised by the raffle to go toward the club.

Raffle winners

Bonner family wins Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s table raffle

The Bonner family won’t have any trouble finding a place to sit this summer.

The family won the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s raffle recently.

The table, which is 12 feet long, was made by Al Bush using Horsefly area cedar.

Tell own story of wildfires at new writing worshop

Tell own story of wildfires at new writing worshop

The Community Arts Council of Williams Lake invites you to our upcoming…

