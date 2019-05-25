Race For Kids on for teams of two Saturday, June 1

Kevin Daniels (left), Jamee Wryggte, Catherine Kimber and Kelly Culbert of team Youth Justice, plan their route for the 2018 Race for Kids. Unlike previous years only teams of two will be allowed at this year’s event, rather than the traditional four. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Registration is open for the fifth annual Race For Kids Fundraiser, organized by the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District.

This Amazing Race style event is being held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Herb Gardner Park with last-minute registration available beforehand. For this year the event consists of teams of two, made up of adults and children over the age of nine, racing around Williams Lake for two hours to find 10 checkpoints throughout the downtown core.

All teams will receive a set of location clues at the race’s beginning and will get to choose the route that works best for their team. At each checkpoint, they will compete in a series of zany and interesting challenges before moving on the next leg of the race.

For executive director Deana Conde Garza, Race For Kids remains an important fundraiser and community event the club hosts every year. All donations raised by the racers and other donors go directly into funding the various programs Garza and her team offers.

This year the grand prize for the team that raises the most money is two tickets to anywhere WestJet flies. Garza said that those who preregister and get a head start on fundraising pay $10 each, leading to a flat fee of $20 per team. She encourages teams to dress up in costume for the event, or in whatever makes them feel comfortable.

While the tickets go to the team that raises the most money, Garza said the actual winners of the race itself are determined by whoever clocks the best time getting back to the park. She is hoping for a minimum of 10 participating teams but said that they are open to an “unlimited” amount of entries. Any walk-in entries on the day of will not be able to compete for the WestJet tickets, Garza added.

“We normally raise between $15,000 and $20,000 a year, so that would be super grand if we’re able to do that again,” Garza said.

After the race, Garza said, the Rotary Club of Williams Lake will be holding a barbeque in the city hall parking lot for the club from noon until 1 p.m. It’s open to both racers, spectators and children.

“The Race For Kids is something we’ve done for five years and we plan on continuing to do,” Garza added. “It’s one of our biggest fundraisers of the year and we hope that everyone can come out and support us and all the programs and services we have for children and youth within the community.”

Preregistration can be done by Email at operations@bgcwilliamslake.com or by contacting Alexandra Weiand at 250-392 5730.



