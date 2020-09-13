School buildings have gone through a lot of changes since this building was constructed in 1922. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

QUIZ: Are you ready for the school year?

How much do you know about schools and education?

Students are back in school for another year, although this year, because of COVID-19, education is taking on a different character.

To celebrate the start of the school year, here are a few questions about schools and education.

How much do you know about learning?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

School buses are running once again as school is in session for the 2020 to 2021 school year. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file) Rob Zver, the president of CUPE Local 606, says doing a pilot project for seatbelts on Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district buses is the right way to go. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)

Previous story
SMART 55: Survey to assess COVID-19 visiting restrictions for long-term care homes

Just Posted

Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club winding down on busy tournament season

It’s been a lively tournament season at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club

SMART 55: Survey to assess COVID-19 visiting restrictions for long-term care homes

The survey can be completed online at www.carehomevisits.ca

FOREST INK: Challenges of producing current forestry news

I’ve come to appreciate the work involved providing current and what I consider interesting articles

Station House Gallery Middleman show underway

‘The diversity is amazing:’ gallery’s executive director

RANCH MUSINGS: Special times on the ranch

This article is really about a rancher and his grandson fishing

VIDEO: Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant

Hiker 36, in hospital after ‘defensive attack’ by grizzly bear near Pemberton

No action will be taken against the bear, conservation officers say

Smoke from distant fires in U.S. pose ‘very high risk’ for air quality in B.C.

Environment Canada says children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid spending too much time outdoors

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

RCMP were not paid to attend B.C. Mayor’s gala, report says

But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’

Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

IIO probes shooting after officer pepper-sprayed, assaulted outside Abbotsford Cabela’s

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

Interior Health records three more COVID-19 cases

Fifteen cases are currently active and hospitalizations remain at zero

Most Read