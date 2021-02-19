Quinzees part of lesson plan for School District 27 outdoor education students

Camdyn Cochran (from left), Raelee Slavens, Cassidy Huffman and Anna Fait of the Grade 7 outdoor education class learn how to build a snow shelter, or quinzee, during class on the lake Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Dawson Spady and Austin Johnson build a quinzee, or snow shelter, on Williams Lake Wednesday as part of their Grade 7 outdoor education studies. The class, led by Frances McCoubrey, spends one day a week learning at Scout Island. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Dawson Spady and Austin Johnson build a quinzee, or snow shelter, on Williams Lake Wednesday as part of their Grade 7 outdoor education studies with help from teacher Dwayne Benvin. The class spends one day a week learning at Scout Island. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Gathering sticks to make a fire was part of the school day for School District 27 students enrolled in the Grade 7 outdoor education class. (Angie Mindus photo) Grade 7 students enjoy some time in the quinzee they made on the lake Wednesday. (Frances McCoubrey photo) Building a snow shelter was part of the fun for students in France McCoubrey’s class Wednesday, Feb. 17. (Frances McCoubrey photo) Grade 7 outdoor education teacher Frances McCoubrey enjoys time building quinzees with her students on the lake. (Angie Mindus photo)

Students in School District 27’s outdoor education class combined learning with the great outdoors this week in a lesson plan that included making quinzees, or snow shelters.

The Grade 7 class, one of two outdoor education classes offered at Columneetza school in Williams Lake, took to the lake at Scout Island Wednesday, Feb. 17, where they broke down into smaller groups to create the snow shelters under the leadership of teacher Frances McCoubrey.

Fresh snow the night before, coupled with warmer temperatures, made for perfect conditions and a perfect day for the task at hand.

As part of the outdoor program, the class spends one day per week learning at Scout Island Nature Centre.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake