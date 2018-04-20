Quilters Show and Sale in Williams Lake to display over 300 quilts

In Stitches, the Cariboo Piecemakers Quilt Club’s quilt show and sale, will take place April 28 & 29

Submitted photo Shirley Johnson shows off a bright quilt designed with images of cats. The Cariboo Piecemakers Quilt Club will be holding their annual Show and Sale, In Stitches, April 28 and 29 at the Williams Lake Curling Rink.

An abundance colours, patterns, and intricate designs will blanket the walls and tables Williams Lake Curling Arena on April 28 and 29.

In Stitches, the Cariboo Piecemakers Quilt Club’s quilt show and sale will feature more than 300 quilts in all sorts of shapes and styles throughout the weekend, made by quilters aged six to 86.

“People should expect an explosion of colour and talent,” said Rilla Warwick, a Piecemaker’s spokesperson.

“We’ve got clothing, we’ve got bags, we’ve got quilts.”

Registration for the event is open to quilters across the area, and Warwick said that many are still coming in.

“We have so many talented quilt-makers in this town.”

Vendors from across the province, from Grand Forks to Penticton and Prince George to Pritchard, will also be at the event, showcasing a variety of fabrics and supplies for eager quilting enthusiasts.

Not only will quilts, large and small, be showcased at the event, a number of them will also be on sale.

“We’ve got many different categories,” said Warwick. “There are also going to be several Christmas trees from a workshop we did that are absolutely stunning.”

This year’s raffle quilt will see proceeds go towards the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy.

A vocalist will provide music through the weekend, and also on display will be antique sewing machines.

A concession will also be on hand, providing food, tea and coffee, and door prizes will be handed out throughout the weekend.

The show and sale runs from 10 am. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 28 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 29. Admission is $5.

“There really is going to be something for everyone, from traditional quilts, art quilts and modern quilts, they are all different,” Warwick said.

“We have been working hard and we know it’s going to be a huge success, so we invite the community to come and see.”