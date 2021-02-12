One of 11 ox statues that will be part of the Lunar New Year “Ox on Parade” sit on display at Pier 54 before they are installed at various sites throughout The City on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Quiet Chinese New Year planned for restaurant owner in Williams Lake

Philip Ng and his family will tune into celebrations in China

A Williams Lake restaurant owner plans to celebrate Chinese New Year at home with his family, but before he does he will prepare a special take out dinner for 20 people at Deni House on Friday, Feb. 12.

Philip Ng has owned Sam’s Restaurant on Third Avenue North since 2007 and said he plans to be open on Chinese New Year’s and closed for the rest of the Family Day weekend.

Along with his wife, Sally, son Ethan, 12, and daughter Sophia, 7, he will enjoy some traditional fish, chicken and vegetable dishes.

They will also tune into multicultural TV channels from China to watch the Lunar Festival celebrations live.

People cannot congregate because of COVID-19 so they will just stay at home, he said.

It is the Year of the Ox in 2021 while it was the Year of the Rat in 2020.

“Hopefully the new year brings better luck for everybody,” he said, adding the Year of the Rat is a bad year that arrives every 12 years.

Ng, 55, was born in China and emigrated to Canada as a young boy and went to school in Vancouver.

He moved to Williams Lake in 2007 and has owned Sam’s Restaurant on Fourth Avenue North ever since.

“Both our children were born here,” he said.

His brother owned Ming’s Restaurant on Oliver Street for many years, he added.

While living in Williams Lake he has heard there used to be a larger Chinese community and New Year’s celebrations were held at the former Bil-Nor Restaurant on Highway 97.

“They used to have the lion dance and everything, but not now. Lots of Chinese people moved away.”

With pandemic restrictions in place, he is offering take-out service only.

The new owners of Ken’s Restaurant will also celebrate the New Year quietly. They said they purchased some traditional plants and flowers to decorate at home, including a gold money tree.

Read more: Chinese-Canadians voice worries about racism, job losses one year in to pandemic


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Chinese restaurantWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Smithers consultant wins 2021 Skookum Jim Award

Just Posted

Safe and sound. Tiger made it through an adventure after getting stuck atop a 40-foot tree in Otter Point on Sunday. He was safely put back on solid ground through the efforts of Andrew Church and Affordable Tree Care. (Henry Veasey photo)
Kind-hearted tree-topper rescues B.C. cat stuck 30 hours in a tree

Tree service company owner helps Sooke cat get all four paws back on the ground

Sam’s Restaurant owner Philip Ng is looking forward to celebrating Chinese New Year this weekend with his family. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Quiet Chinese New Year planned for restaurant owner in Williams Lake

Philip Ng and his family will tune into celebrations in China

The Cariboo Regional District is hoping the province will develop a policy that removes legal risks for local governments that provide funding to independent fire departments. (Photo submitted)
CRD calls for elimination of liability in funding independent fire services

The board approved a draft resolution for consideration by the NCLGA

Chief Joe Alphonse said Thursday, Feb. 11 his community is relieved have no cases of COVID-19 currently. (Tl’etinqox First Nations screen shots)
‘We are happy’: Tl’etinqox First Nation to lift COVID-19 lockdown with no active cases

The community west of Williams Lake lost one elder to COVID-19, and one other is on life support

Brilliant blues skies and freezing cold temperatures greeted Williams Lake residents Thursday morning, Feb. 11, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo)
Puntzi Mountain coldest place in Canada Thursday morning at -44.4C, Williams Lake -32C low

Cariboo cities experience record low temperatures

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming ‘renewal’: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

Hogan’s Alley is named for a T-shaped laneway that ran for several blocks in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kristopher Teichrieb enters the Kamloops Law Courts on Oct. 23, 2018 (Kamloops This Week files)
Kamloops man to pay $7M to victim after life-altering attack

Kristopher Teichrieb pleaded guilty to beating Jessie Simpson on June 19, 2016

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
Salmon farming exec says feds left B.C. industry on the hook with no safety net

“Quite possibly the most impactful, careless, reckless, thoughtless, decision that I have ever seen”

In 2020, 8,497 properties were sold in the Victoria Real Estate Board region – a 17.1 per cent jump from 2019. (Unsplash)
Here’s how many months you would have to save up to buy a house in these B.C. cities

Best to start planning early, the National Bank of Canada has found

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

From bedrooms being too hot to too cold to blanket thieves, B.C. couples had their share of complaints according to a recent BC Hydro survey. (Pixabay photo)
Some B.C. couples admit to sleeping in separate rooms over temperature: survey

Even retreating under the covers can’t spare some B.C. couples from temperature issues

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

Most Read