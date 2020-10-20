Quesnel’s footbridge set for scarlet spotlight

The Fraser River Footbridge will be bathed in red light to mark World Polio Day Oct. 23 and 24

The best photo of the Fraser River Footbridge taken on Oct. 23 or 24 will be rewarded with a donation to the Polio Plus Fund. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The photographers of Quesnel will get an opportunity to show off their skills, while helping raise awareness for polio.

The Fraser River Footbridge will be illuminated in red light on Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24, marking World Polio Day.

The Rotary Club of Quesnel will donate $100 to the Polio Plus Fund in the name of whoever takes the best photo of the Quesnel landmark.

Submissions will be made through messaging the Rotary Club of Quesnel on Facebook.

Photographers can submit up to three photos before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.

The winning photo will be the one with the most “likes” after the submitted images have been posted to the Rotary Club of Quesnel’s Facebook page.

Quesnel