Quesnel Winter Carnival worth the trip on Feb. 3

The Winter Carnival offers the public a chance to sample winter sport at its best

The Ninth Annual Quesnel Winter Carnival on Feb. 3 will take place in the city’s LeBourdais Park.

This centrally located park is in close proximity to the newly constructed West Fraser Centre, where organizers will take advantage of the ice surfaces for the free skate, which kicks off this year’s event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

LeBourdais Park, which has plenty of parking space, is also accessible for the community regardless if you’re on foot or in a vehicle.

Activities in the park run from noon to dusk and finish with a spectacular fireworks display.

The park will be filled with fun things for the entire family, including such winter sports as cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, both of which supply lending equipment, sledding down the curling arena hill and snowman building.

West Fraser Centre will house kids crafts, including the very popular crazy toque building, the seniors shack and interactive displays.

New this year is a scavenger hunt from 2 to 3 p.m. during which participants visit 11 businesses and return to the park within an hour and all completed passports go into a draw for prizes.

Also new this year is a tug-of-war, 3:30-4:30 p.m., so bring your muscles and your friends.

Interested in seeing what curling is all about or just want to enjoy a few ends? Drop by the curling arena for the bonspiel going on all weekend.

In the arena, there will be an Atom hockey tournament.

While you’re enjoying all the carnival activities, be sure to drop by the Great Ball of Fire Sno-pitch Tournament in LeBourdais Park on Feb. 3-4.

In fact, you could even register a team (maximum of 12 members, minimum of nine; three players must be female) by calling Charlene Lawrence, 250-985-0510 or 250-991-1194 or e-mail clawrence@quesnel.ca.

All activities during Winter Carnival are free and there will be six mascots on hand for the children and ideal picture opportunities.

There will be free refreshments in the park and goodies for purchase from local vendors along the pathway from West Fraser Centre to LeBourdais Park.

Bring your appetite, your warm outerwear and a sense of adventure and fun.