Quesnel Winter Carnival worth the trip on Feb. 3

The Winter Carnival offers the public a chance to sample winter sport at its best

The Ninth Annual Quesnel Winter Carnival on Feb. 3 will take place in the city’s LeBourdais Park.

This centrally located park is in close proximity to the newly constructed West Fraser Centre, where organizers will take advantage of the ice surfaces for the free skate, which kicks off this year’s event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

LeBourdais Park, which has plenty of parking space, is also accessible for the community regardless if you’re on foot or in a vehicle.

Activities in the park run from noon to dusk and finish with a spectacular fireworks display.

The park will be filled with fun things for the entire family, including such winter sports as cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, both of which supply lending equipment, sledding down the curling arena hill and snowman building.

West Fraser Centre will house kids crafts, including the very popular crazy toque building, the seniors shack and interactive displays.

New this year is a scavenger hunt from 2 to 3 p.m. during which participants visit 11 businesses and return to the park within an hour and all completed passports go into a draw for prizes.

Also new this year is a tug-of-war, 3:30-4:30 p.m., so bring your muscles and your friends.

Interested in seeing what curling is all about or just want to enjoy a few ends? Drop by the curling arena for the bonspiel going on all weekend.

In the arena, there will be an Atom hockey tournament.

While you’re enjoying all the carnival activities, be sure to drop by the Great Ball of Fire Sno-pitch Tournament in LeBourdais Park on Feb. 3-4.

In fact, you could even register a team (maximum of 12 members, minimum of nine; three players must be female) by calling Charlene Lawrence, 250-985-0510 or 250-991-1194 or e-mail clawrence@quesnel.ca.

All activities during Winter Carnival are free and there will be six mascots on hand for the children and ideal picture opportunities.

There will be free refreshments in the park and goodies for purchase from local vendors along the pathway from West Fraser Centre to LeBourdais Park.

Bring your appetite, your warm outerwear and a sense of adventure and fun.

Previous story
Photo Gallery: Celebrating Robbie Burns, the Scottish Bard

Just Posted

It’s a blue sky day in the Cariboo today

Snow in the forecast for Sunday and Monday

Photo Gallery: Celebrating Robbie Burns, the Scottish Bard

Robbie Burns Night a success

Derelict building remediation needed sooner than later

Williams Lake city council does not want to give the owner of Broadway Shell another year to deal with his building.

School district pulls U-turn on Cataline bus loop

District will improve parking lot in front of Cataline soccer field instead

Marie Sharpe, Anahim students meet Carey Price

Students from Marie Sharpe and Anahim schools were treated to a visit with Carey Price this week.

Canada to double spending on global education fund: Trudeau

PM Justin Trudeau says Canada to grow commitment to Global Partnership for Education fund

Quesnel Winter Carnival worth the trip on Feb. 3

The Winter Carnival offers the public a chance to sample winter sport at its best

B.C. inventor hopes to make ball-hitch history

Local machinist invents tower and tongue device that he says will save lives

College of New Caledonia students to see two per cent bump to tuition next year

Faculty association calling on college board to rescind approval of tuition increase

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

Quesnel’s 2 Rivers Boxing Club inducted into B.C. Amateur Boxing Hall of Fame

The club is in its 20th year of operation

B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Browns Socialhouse says its trademarked the name, demanding a Chilliwack business make changes

Grieving parents of dead B.C. baseball player, 14, want answers

Parents said they found their son lying on the bathroom floor with a vape pen beside him

Safety concerns prompt RCMP to shut down three B.C. high schools

Comox Valley RCMP are expected to provide an update Thursday morning

Most Read