Quesnel Lake fishing derby, Likely parade part of May long weekend festivities

The events were cancelled for two years due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions

The community of Likely is hosting its Quesnel Lake Fishing Derby on the May long weekend. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The community of Likely is gearing up to celebrate the May long weekend with its fishing derby, parade, children’s race, outdoor market and a dance.

After a two-year hiatus the Quesnel Lake Fishing Derby is back on Saturday, May 21 through Monday, May 23.

“We cancelled the last two years and are excited and nervous to see how it goes,” said Aileen Peterson from the Likely Elementary School PAC who host the derby as a fundraiser for the school. “We have no idea how many people will attend.”

She said in 2018, 196 adults and 61 children participated and in 2019, 188 adults and 55 children attended.

“We get quite a few people from Quesnel, Prince George and some of the smaller communities in the Cariboo.”

To date the biggest Char caught during the derby was in 2014 which weighed 16 pounds and 10 ounces.

Registration for the derby is available at the Valley General Store in Likely or at Cedar Point Provincial Park campground. Participants can weigh in their catch anytime between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.

The prizes will be awarded at 2 p.m. Monday.

Likely Chamber of Commerce is also hosting a parade on Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

Registration is at 9 a.m. with several categories such as historical, comedy, bicycle, most unique/effort and sport for children and historical or classic, comedy, commercial, most unique or effort and sport for adults.

Following the parade there will be a children’s race and an outdoor market going until 3 p.m.

Peterson said there will also be a dance at the Likely Community Hall featuring the Markabillies with tickets available at the door.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Adults only.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fishing