Troy McMillan was flown to a Vancouver hospital Oct. 18 after falling into the boards while playing hockey Oct. 11. (Submitted Photo)

Quesnel family “overwhelmed” by support after hockey injury

Troy McMillan is fighting for his life after tumbling into the boards Oct. 11

A former Quesnel Kangaroo is in an induced coma in Vancouver after taking a tumble into the boards during a hockey game.

Troy McMillan lives in Quesnel, and he played two seasons for the Kangaroos. He’s now fighting for his life.

McMillan has two daughters and owns his own plumbing business in Quesnel.

A GoFundMe set up by his sister, Lisa Boudreau, to cover some of the family’s costs has rocketed past its initial goal in less than 24 hours.

“I was back and forth on this GoFundMe or not, because at this point, we don’t even know if he’s going to make it,” Boudreau said. “I couldn’t believe [the reaction].”

More than 100 donors have raised $11,570 so far. Boudreau said the community support has gone beyond just donating money.

“[People] have been making us dinner and asking how they can help with other things,” she said. “All those little things like shovelling driveways — it’s so amazing, our little community… Everyone’s helping out however they can.”

McMillan fell into the boards and hit his head while playing hockey on Oct. 11. He was given stitches and told he had a concussion.

“We’re a big hockey family,” Boudreau said. “He’s played hockey his whole life … There’s no words.”

A week of headaches later, the family travelled to their cabin, where on Sunday, Oct. 18, McMillan started throwing up, lost his ability to speak and had a seizure.

“His wife and his little girls, they actually had to bring him unconscious into the truck,” Boudreau said. “He was out of Quesnel within a few hours. As soon as he got to Vancouver, they operated on him.”

The family had to drive McMillan to the hospital on their own because of a lack of cell coverage in the area.

McMillan is still unconscious in a Vancouver intensive care unit.

Anyone looking to support the McMillans can donate at gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-mcmillans.

“Who even knows how long this is going to go on for, and that’s their only income,” Boudreau said. “Ten thousand sounds like a lot of money, but it doesn’t go far.”

