Public art dresses up lobby of Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

A painting by artist Brandy Stecyk will be on permanent display in the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex thanks to a public art grant.

Stecyk applied for the Downtown Williams Lake Public Art Grant this year, to have her painting ‘Farwell Canyon’ hung in the lobby of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

This watercolour painting is 32.5 inches by 57 inches without the frame, and shows the colours and views of Farwell Canyon.

Stecyk has lived in Williams Lake for five years, and because she is disabled, she depends on her husband, Darren, to help her explore the Cariboo Chilcotin landscapes. Stecyk is also one of the artists participating in this year’s Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk, with more of her work displayed at Sandtronic Business Systems Ltd.

Stecyk was one of two grant proposals that were awarded this year through the Public Art Committee. Tiffany Jorgensen and Sarah Sigurdson from Cariboo Art Beat were the other recipients, for their mural “Unbreakable” painted at Stampede Glass on Yorston Street. The Public Art Committee was formed in 2022, to assess applications and make recommendations to Downtown Williams Lake BIA and City of Williams Lake, both of whom offer a $5,000 public art grant each year.

