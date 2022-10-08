Promoting literacy with a passion keeps Kathy Newell busy

Kathy Newell installs the latest story board in Kiwanis Park in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A retired teacher, Kathy Newell is the treasurer of the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - William Lake Tribune)

Kathy Newell loves volunteering with Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy.

She’s on the board and is the treasurer.

“The volunteers are so great and positive and we have the most wonderful team of people working for us. We have people popping by asking if they can volunteer.”

Recently she was placing the new story walk boards at Kiwanis Park and said CCPL picked This is What I’ve Been Told by Juliana Armstrong, a teacher of Anishnaabemowin language and culture.

The new story was going up in advance of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Suzanne Cochrane, financial and family literacy coordinator Williams Lake, picks the books for the story walk in the park.

“It was a program that was discovered by Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye who works in our office in 100 Mile House,” Newell said. “It’s a program that’s called physical literacy so you walk around and read. We also have a great partnership with the library. Suzanne does that one.”

A retired teacher, Newell grew up in Victoria and attended university there.

Two friends from university were hired to work in Williams Lake and when she was offered a job at the junior high to teach phys ed she said ‘yes.’

“I was fortunate to live in the home of a wonderful woman. I said ‘no’ on the phone and then she talked to me, took me upstairs and showed me on the Atlas “this is Williams Lake, this is Victoria, you could leave in the morning and be home for dinner. You are a small town girl.’ And I love it here.”



