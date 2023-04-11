Private Shortreed was the top in his class

Private Jaedyn Shortreed, left, stands with the trophy for top honours during military training qualification for the army, with the recipient for the air force training group on the right. (Photo submitted)

Jaedyn Shortreed made his mark playing minor hockey in Williams Lake and now has moved on to excel at the Canadian Armed Forces.

The newly graduated Private Shortreed was recognized for achieving the highest overall score during basic military qualification on March 16, 2023 with a final average of 95.94 per cent.

The young man, 20 years old, is a member of the Ulkatcho First Nation and lived in 150 Mile House. After taking some time off after school, he decided to pack up his bags and join the armed forces, which surprised his mom Lyndy Frieson.

“That takes a lot in a person itself,” she said.

“He was one point away from winning top athlete and one point away from winning top sniper,” explained Frieson.

While Shortreed does not come from a military background, this has clearly not slowed him down.

“I’m super proud of him, it’s very honourable of him,” said Frieson. “I just think it’s super amazing, it should be celebrated.”

