Bill Grant (left), charity appeal director with the Knights of Columbus and John Shephard, Grand Knight, present a cheque for $1,000 to Linda Evans, who won the early bird draw for the provincial annual State Charity Appeal. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

Princely gifts and hard at work students

This week’s community builders

This week’s community builders were the Knights of Columbus and students on the leadership team at Nesika elementary school.

 

The Nesika student leadership team raised over $250 for The Salvation Army Food Bank. Lt. Dawn Butt received the donation from the students and congratulated them on a great job in supporting their community. Submitted photo.

Previous story
Working in the heart of darkness: Artist Alexa Black

Just Posted

By-election for CRD Area E director coming up in April

With the recent death of Cariboo Regional District director Byron Kemp on… Continue reading

Baby, it’s cold outside

Temperatures have dipped down into the double digits again in the Williams Lake area

Bushman of the Shuswap dies in Williams Lake

John Bjornstrom earned notoriety from living on the run, stealing supplies to survive

Working in the heart of darkness: Artist Alexa Black

New Station House Gallery exhibit Wild like Moonlight beautiful and haunting

Business owner advocates for more trades training in Williams Lake

Kim Preeper is struggling to keep apprentices because they have to go away for school.

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Jury makes 29 recommendations in coroner’s inquest of B.C. man’s death

Tony Du was killed by a Vancouver Police officer following a confrontation

BCHL Today: Island and Mainland divisions coming down to the wire

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

VIDEO: Feds propose warning labels for foods high in sugar, fat, salt

A proposed front-of-package food label is part of the federal government’s healthy eating strategy

After Rugby World Cup qualifying loss, Canada looks to rebound against the U.S.

The Canadians lost the two-game aggregate series against Uruguay by a 70-60 margin

Police officer in Trudeau motorcade seriously injured in crash in California

California Highway Patrol officer treated for non-life threatening, but serious injuries: the force

‘Absolutely perverse’: Outrage after white farmer found not guilty in Indigenous death

Jury found Gerald Stanley not guilty of second degree murder in 2016 death of Colten Boushie

Canadian foursome qualifies for Olympic pursuit

Quartet crack top-60 in women’s biathlon individual sprint race Saturday

Most Read