Prince, princess crowned at medieval Coronet

The shoreline of Timothy Lake echoed with the clash of sword on shield last weekend as the Kingdom of An Tir held its annual June Coronet.

Roughly 260 members of the Society for Creative Anachronisms travelled to the Northwood Lodge from across the Pacific Northwest to watch the tourney, hosted by the Shire of Coill Mhór, the SCA’s local chapter.

The coronet consisted of several rounds of heavy fighting between men and women dressed in replica suits of medieval armour, wielding rattan swords. Its victor, Sir Siaf, ultimately won the right to be crowned as royalty with his inspiration mistress Alessandra.

It was a great tournament in the eyes of Princess Tessina Felice Gianfigliazzi, better known as Geneva Borland, from Eugene, Ore. Borland said everyone who came out to the event was happy to be together.

“Not being able to see each other for two years, it’s been hard,” Borland said. “The woman who is going to take my place as a princess, Alessandra, she is lovely, an accomplished fencer, she’s fierce and just a badass. It’s so good to see strong women among the royalty.”

READ MORE: Medieval days in the South Cariboo

Watching the fighting was exciting for 100 Mile House’s Oban Chambers, one of the local SCA’s youngest members. Oban said he got his first helmet at the coronet and has decided that his SCA name will be Oban the Oakcutter.

“I just love the fighting, I’d say it was epic,” Oban, 10, said.

When he grows up, Oban said he will step into the ring to fight for a title. He’s already begun training in the basics of combat with Zaz the Scythian, known locally as Charles Jones, and has already “decapitated him at least 15 times now.”

“He’s like a hydra, he just keeps growing more heads,” Oban said.

A former heavy fighter, Borland said she’s watched the SCA become more inclusive over the 12 years she’s been a member. While the core of fighters are men, she said there’s a large number of women and non-binary people now competing with them.

The role of a princess, she said, is to lift everyone up, which is what she’s done her best to do during her tenure. Borland said she’s happy that her successors share that philosophy.

“The SCA, to boil it down, is where you can be the best version of yourself and you can make everyone feel included and want to be there,” Borland said.

The Shire of Coill Mhór is preparing to host the Ducal War from June 24-26 at the Lac La Hache fairgrounds.



