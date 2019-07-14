Prince George trio to perform at Boitanio Park

So far turnout has been good for this year’s Performances in the Park lineup. Patrick Davies photo.

Performances in the Park returns to Boitanio Park on July 18th with a powerhouse trio of Songwriters from Prince George made up of Noami Kavka, Danny Bell, Saltwater Hank.

Historically speaking, many have come and gone before us without broad notice, despite having made significant impacts during their lives. These are the stories that Saltwater Hank sinks his teeth into, spinning them into timeless folk songs with a penchant for a jig.

Born in Prince Rupert, BC and a member of the Gitga’at community, Tsimshian folk artist Saltwater Hank resurrects stories of the land, loss and absurd circumstance and shines them through a sepia lens, witnessing ageless characters with hearts and lives on the line.

Naomi Kavka’s sound brings you into the depths of British Columbia, digging into what it means to live here, whether that’s contemplating the land, family, big trucks, love, northern weather, or movement. Kavka uses her hearty voice to echo her words deep into your soul.

She shows us, with her first full-length solo album, that she is not afraid to delve into deeply personal topics, and that is what makes this album so relatable. As a mainstay of the Prince George music scene, Kavka has shown her maturity and growth as an artist, creating a well-rounded debut album. and will have you singing along before you even know the words.

Danny Bell is an accordion-based singer-songwriter and percussionist living in Prince George, BC on Lhedli T’enneh territory. Danny’s songs are pure & simple, sweeping superfluity off of the table so we can stay near the ground.

His Disappointments change but are always people with instruments. Danny Bell and His Disappointments released their debut album, “Good-Timin’ Man” on September 21st.

Cody‘s Bannock, Taylor Made Cakes, Big Dog Hot Dogs and the Fennel Cup will be on hand with bannock, sandwiches, pizza, hot dogs, cupcakes, sweets and hot east Indian food and burgers available for everyone during the performances. There will be an Art in the Park kid’s corner, hosted by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake as in previous seasons providing art projects for the little ones.

This evening is brought to you in part by Gold Sponsors Williams Lake and District Credit Union and the West Fraser Truckers and Evening Sponsors Williams Lake Optometry and Heartland Toyota.

Media sponsors are Cariboo Country and The Goat radio stations, Caribooradio.com, Anahim / Nimpo Lake Messenger and the Williams Lake Tribune. Performances in the part are presented by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society with the support of the Cariboo Regional District and the City of Williams Lake.