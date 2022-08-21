Pride parade lights up downtown Williams Lake

Boitanio Park was the place to be to wrap up Pride Week in Williams Lake Saturday (Aug. 20) (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kirsten Lyons, Kate Bertenshaw and Joanna Sabatino take in the Pride parade. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The parade route included Oilver Street and also Borland Street. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

An evening parade capped off Pride Week celebrations in Williams Lake Saturday, Aug. 20.

Boitanio Park was the gathering area for people to visit and show their support Saturday afternoon. The parade followed at 8:30 p.m. with the theme Illuminate Your Life which started and ended at the park.

Kirsten Lyons, Kate Bertenshaw and Joanna Sabatino were among the dozens of people who went downtown to show their support for the LGBTQ2 community and cheer on the parade.

“It’s really nice to see a small town make us feel included in our community,” said Sabatino.

The RCMP, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, Emergency Health Services, MLA Lorne Doerkson and mayoral candidate Surinderpal Rathor took part in the parade, as well as members, family and supporters of the LGBTQ2 community.

