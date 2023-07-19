Prepare for a scare – haunted house planning kicks off at BGC Williams Lake

Popular annual Halloween event will bring back the inside portion of the haunted house

Laurel White, left, and Sunny Dyck, are taking the lead in planning the BGC Williams Lake haunted house, which takes place every October. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The wheels are turning for a staple of Halloween celebrations in Williams Lake.

It might be summer, but the talk at BGC Williams Lake is already turning to tricks, treats and most of all, screams.

Preliminary planning for their annual haunted house is underway and the group is looking forward to welcoming back the indoor aspect of the event.

“It’s super, super loved by the community,” said Laurel White, harm reduction coordinator for the BGC, of the haunted house. White is taking the lead this year on planning the event.

So far, volunteers interested in helping out met and determined this year’s theme, which will be “haunted throwback” with retro movie-inspired scare-scenes throughout the building and into the fenced backyard.

Classic retro films like Swamp Thing, Little Shop of Horrors, and Children of the Corn will all be drawn on to create a thrill-filled event.

The focus will be on involving the youth and anyone interested in helping out can lend a hand as a volunteer.

“It’s for the youth and children,” said Krista Harvey, with BGC, noting the more youth involved in planning the event, the better.

The haunted house will be taking place on Oct. 27, 28, the Friday and Saturday before Halloween, with the more family-friendly haunted house on Friday and the “full scare” on Saturday night. Admission is a non-perishable food item to support the BGC food bank.

Last year, the group had 1,700 people sign in to view the haunted house.

White said she has been a part of the team making the event happen every year, but this will be her first year leading the planning.

Anyone interested in helping put the haunted house together, plan the event or volunteer the night of can contact White at 250-305-4235 or via email at prevention@bgcwilliamslake.com.

READ MORE: BGC Williams Lake food bank for youth needs donations

READ MORE: PHOTOS: BGC Williams Lake makes a big splash with street party

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HalloweenWilliams Lake