Tuesday, May 12 marks International Nurses Day. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Premier Horgan gives thanks to all B.C. nurses on International Nurses Day

“COVID-19 has reminded us all of the selflessness, dedication and leadership it takes to be a nurse”

Nurses around the world are being especially recognized and thanked this year for their dedication in the face of COVID-19 on International Nurses Day, Tuesday, May 12.

“Today is International Nurses Day, and in appreciation of B.C. nurses, the Province is proud to proclaim May 11 – 17 as Nursing Week to recognize the extraordinary contributions of licensed practical nurses, registered psychiatric nurses, registered nurses and nurse practitioners,” stated Premier John Horgan.

Read More:Williams Lake tribute to health care workers 'fantastic': deputy fire chief

“This year, British Columbians join people from around the world in raising our hands to the nurses working tirelessly to help people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has reminded us all of the selflessness, dedication and leadership it takes to be a nurse.”

Horgan said May 12 also marks the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, who as a nurse, helped lay the foundation for safe, sanitary medical practices in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Nightingale continues to inspire those who follow in her footsteps to help ease people’s pain and suffering through compassionate care and was famously quoted as saying, ‘How very little can be done under the spirit of fear.’

“I think these words can inspire us all to act with courage and determination during the COVID-19 crisis,” Horgan added.

“On behalf of British Columbians, thank you to B.C.’s nurses for moving heaven and earth to help people with COVID-19 and all the other medical needs that don’t stop during a pandemic. We recognize that you are being pushed to the limit, which is why we must all keep doing our part to protect and support B.C.’s front line workers and our health care system.”

Williams Lake neighbourhood transforming mailbox area boulevard into a garden

