Pregnancy Outreach’ Judy Brigham, outreach worker (left), and Emily Watson, program co-ordinator, are inviting everyone to a free car seat clinic, Tuesday, Aug. 20. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Pregnancy Outreach offering car seat clinic

Anyone with questions about car seat safety is encouraged to attend

A free car seat safety clinic will be offered by Pregnancy Outreach later this month.

“We will be here to answer any questions people may have about safety concerns regarding car seat safety,” said Emily Watson, program co-ordinator for Pregnancy Outreach. “There’s no need to make an appointment, people can come down at anytime.”

The session is open to everyone in the community and will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the back alley entrance of Pregnancy Outreach at 202 Fourth Ave. North.

“A local person is running the clinic and will check your car seat or booster seat for proper installation,” Watson said.

Other items they will check for are expiry dates, recalls, as well as discuss transitioning to booster seats, proper weight and height requirements, safety regarding accessories additional to car seats as well as snow suit and clothing safety.

Wendy Reissner, Aboriginal supported child development consultant said there are presently 179 clients using the services at Pregnancy Outreach, with 10 to 13 new clients a month.


