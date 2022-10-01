Power of 3-year-olds on display at early childhood development event in Williams Lake

Jonas William, 3, spins the wheel at the audiology table during the 3 Year Old Round Up Saturday, Sept. 24 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Ewen Carter, 3, enjoys a hobby horse obstacle course challenge during the 3 Year Old Roundup at the Gibraltar Room. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Hailee Sales, left, with her daughter Raelynn, 3, visit with Meagan Hillier, Aboriginal Supported Child Development with Pregnancy Outreach. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Chase Bambrick, 7, and his brother Beau, 3, participate in a craft activity at the Denisiqi Service Society table during the 3 Year Old Round Up. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Robin McCullough with her infant son James and daughter Charlotte, 3, choose a book and a passport as they enter the 3 Year Old Round Up Saturday, Sept. 24. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Isaac Colton, 3, right, gives a pointer finger sign and a smile to Tammy Tait with the BC Métis Association during an animal sorting activity.(Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Amanda Cullum, with StrongStart, serves healthy snacks during the 3 Year Old Round Up. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jordan Jones, vision therapist with Williams Lake Optometry, was one of several agencies participating in this year’s 3 Year Old Round Up. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Three year olds were the stars of the show Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. They were attending the annual 3 Year Old Round Up event and many little citizens participated with their parents and caregivers.

Organized by the School District 27 and the Early Childhood Development Network Williams Lake with many child development agencies on site. Each child attending was given a free book from Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy as they entered the Gibraltar Room as well as healthy snacks.

Jordan Jones is a vision therapist at Williams Lake Optometry, where she has worked for five years.

She had a table with information for caregivers and a fall leaf craft project for children.

As a vision therapist, Jones works with post injury clients and said 20/20 vision is only one of 17 skills that people need in their daily lives.

Megan Hillier, Aboriginal Supported Child Development with Pregnancy Outreach, had an array of different ducks to sort by colour.

Raelynn Sales, 3, was enjoying the activity.

Everyone attending the round up was given a list of contacts should they have any questions or concerns about a child’s development.

A total of 22 service provider staff, 38 adults and 38 children participated in the event.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

