Pottery guild holding spring sale in Williams Lake Saturday, May 8

Sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Cariboo Pottery Guild is hosting a sale Saturday, May 8 at the Cariboo Arts Centre. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Cariboo Potters Guild spring sale takes place Saturday, May 8 at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre.

Members of the guild will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with handcrafted items they have been working on over the last few months.

Each year in May the guild holds a sale, and the date this year coincides nicely with the day before Mother’s Day.

In March the guild held its popular Empty Bowls fundraiser with COVID-19 restrictions in place, which saw the bowls available for purchase at two downtown locations.

The Central Cariboo Arts Centre is located at 90 Fourth Avenue North near city hall.



