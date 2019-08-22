Portion of every A&W teen burger sale for MS Society of Canada Aug. 22

There will also be an instore bake sale at the Williams Lake store

Two dollars from the sale of every single A&W teen burger on Thursday, Aug. 22 is going toward the MS Society of Canada.

Williams Lake A&W manager Annaliza David said they are encouraging everyone to participate and have been ready since early this morning, taking many preorders.

“We are also having an in-store bake sale with all proceeds going to M.S. too,” David said, adding the fundraiser will continue all day until closing time.

2019 marks the 11th annual Burgers to Beat MS Day.

Funds raised for the MS Society of Canada will go to support people living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Supporters may also round up their in-restaurant bill to the nearest dollar — donating the additional cents given — and donations can be made online through Aug. 22 at BurgersToBeatMS.ca.

On Burgers to Beat MS Day, more than 970 A&W restaurants across Canada are participating.

Canadians can show their support for the cause and help raise awareness by posting on social media using #BurgersToBeatMS and tagging @AWCanada and @MSSocietyCanada.



