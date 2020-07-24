Popular Likely Fishing Derby cancelled

Organizers made the decision this week to cancel the August long weekend event

The popular Quesnel Lake fishing derby has been cancelled. Originally slated for the August long weekend, organizers decided with recent flooding and spikes in COVID-19 cases it was the only option. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune).

In what they described as ‘erring on the side of caution,’ organizers have cancelled the annual Likely Fishing Derby that was scheduled for the August long weekend on Quesnel Lake.

Cedar Park Provincial Park chairman Tate Patton said with this year’s flooding of the campground due to high levels of Quesnel Lake and the recent spike of COVID-19 cases they decided to cancel until next May’s Victoria Day long weekend.

“The park is a mess,” he said Friday. “We apologize to all the fishermen, but we had very little options.”

After closing for a few weeks, the camp site is open with limited sites, he said, noting the boat launch and dock are open, as well as the museum and information centre. “The water has been receding very slowly.”

Patton encouraged people to ‘please’ venture to Likely and enjoy the history.

More information about the Likely area can be found on the Gold Rush Trail website.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboofishing