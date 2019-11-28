Pool hours extended at the West Fraser Aquatic Centre

Starting Nov. 30, the Everyone Welcome Swims will start at 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday

From now until the New Year, the West Fraser Aquatic Centre will increase hours for public swimming on weekends. Starting Nov. 30, residents can take advantage of the Everyone Welcome Swims starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday. As the days are getting colder and mornings are chilly, these extended hours will be a great opportunity to get out and stay active with your family, friends or by yourself.

The City also has additional events to keep everyone busy over the holiday season.

• Free Skate Sunday, Dec. 1, 1:45 – 3:15 p.m., sponsored by Johnston Meier Insurance Agencies Group.

• Free Skate with Santa, Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1:45 – 3:15 p.m., sponsored by Dana Lynn Favel at REMAX and the Downtown Williams Lake Winter Lights Festival. Donations to the Food Bank will be collected at this event.

• Elf on Shelf, Ernie the Holiday Elf will be hiding in a new place each day in the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex from Dec. 1 – 24. Find Ernie and enter a draw to win free drop-in passes to the Complex.

