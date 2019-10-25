Plenty to enjoy in lakecity this weekend

Volunteers from the Order of the Eastern Star teamed up with the staff of the Williams Lake Dairy Queen to raise money for the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre in September. Here Marg Bublitz (from left) Sandy Fowler, Leanne Mark, Jag Aulakh, Amrit Singh, Taaj Sidhu and Wendy Frederick take a break from serving tables and helping the drive-thru to grab a picture together. Don’t miss the Order’s Tea, Bake Sale and Market this weekend at St. Andrew’s United Church. Patrick Davies photo

As the leaves fall and stormy weather comes to the lakecity, community events are starting to spring up indoors across Williams Lake — especially this weekend.

Starting things off on Friday the Williams Lake Studio Theatre is hosting a Studio Cafe: Movie Night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the theatre. This will be a chance for the WLST to showcase some of their recently acquired technical resources including Digital Theatre plus.

This new technology will be used in this season’s upcoming productions and, following the demonstration, a showing of the film adaption of Much Ado About Nothing starring David Tennant will be screened. Admission is free for all WLST Society members and $10 for non-members, which also happens to be the cost of a membership.

Also beginning Friday evening will be the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s Annual Haunted House. The Friday family-friendly haunted house runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. while on Saturday the full scare haunted house goes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Be sure to bring a donation of food or money to get into this spooky event.

If you’re looking to grab a little tea to chase away the fall chill, you won’t want to miss the Tea, Bake Sale & Market at St. Andrew’s United Church on Saturday afternoon. Organized by the Princess Pine Chapter #67 of the Order of the Eastern Star this is also the unofficial start of the craft fair season in Williams Lake.

This event will feature a handful of local vendors selling handmade recycled jewellery, fresh baked goods and more. These include John Wiege’s wood creations and independent epicure consultant Margaret Doering. Doors open at 1 p.m. with the event running until 3 p.m. with tea costing $6 including sandwiches, cakes, squares and tea or coffee.

Topically, this Saturday at the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Centre the Swang Song Festival is being organized by the Cariboo Community Deathcaring Network. This celebration of life and the acceptance of death will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will include art, vendors, music, film and frank conversations about what happens when a family member or friend dies.

Participating community members include Allisa Mckay who will provide the evening’s musical performance, Sonya Littlejohn a Spoken Word Artist who will coordinate the evening event’s open mic, Chanti Holtl who will be offering a daytime meditation workshop, Venta Rutkauskas who will be handling the daytime writing workshop, Maggie Ranger who will conduct the opening ceremony, Erin Hitchcock who will be talking about Global Grief and Karen Wright and her Certified St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog, Molly, who will be stationed in the Rainbow Bridge Pet Loss and Grief area. This event is free for the entire community to attend.

Saturday evening, meanwhile, the lakecity will honour local businesses with the 24th Annual Business Excellence Awards. Organized each year by the Williams Lake District Chamber of Commerce, this year 66 businesses were nominated in eight categories by lakecity customers and their peers. Held at the Elks Hall, tickets for this event are sold out.

Sports fans will be happy to hear the Williams Lake Bantam Tier 2 Timberwolves will be at home this weekend for a series of games. The first goes on Saturday, Oct. 26 when they take on Penticton in Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association (OMAHA) play. Puck drop Saturday is 2:45 p.m. on rink one at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The two teams will clash once more on Sunday — this time with puck drop getting underway at 10:45 a.m. on rink one at the CMRC. The Timberwolves will have little rest following this weekend as they prepare to hit the road to Kelowna for a tournament from Nov. 1-3.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

