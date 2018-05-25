Plenty to do this weekend in lakecity

Friday, May 25 to Sunday, May 27

Whirlaways 60th

Anniversary Jamboree

The Williams Lake Stampede Whirlaways square dancers will be celebrating their 60th anniversary while also hosting a jamboree this weekend at the Longhouse.

Starting Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. the club will be celebrating their caller, Nick Turner, who will reach his 40th year calling for the club.

On Saturday, the dancers will honour their 60th year by starting at 10:15 a.m. with a Round Dance Social. At 1:30 p.m. guest caller Dustin McGiford will take the lead for an afternoon carnival (the weekend’s theme) and plenty of dancing. Supper, at 6 p.m. will be followed by a mainstream dance starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Whirlaways will cap off Sunday with a continental breakfast and casual dancing before heading home from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Spectators are welcome throughout the weekend.

Saturday, May 26

Spring Show and Sale

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Cariboo Potters Guild will be hosting their annual spring sale at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre. From mugs and bowls to unique art pieces, check out the unique and individual works that local potters have been crafting throughout the winter.

Artists Garage Sale

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Williams Lake Spinners, Weavers & Fibre Artists will be holding a garage sale filled with furniture, toys and plenty of other good stuff at the Central Cariboo Art Centre. Fresh bannock will also be on hand for those looking to support local artists.

Museum Grand Opening

The Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin will be hosting their grand opening at their new location at the Tourism Discovery Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. After an extensive move-in process, the museum is celebrating their new home. They’ll be unveiling their new themed exhibits, as well displaying some of their older remodeled ones. Coffee and cookies will be provided throughout the day for visitors.

Public Works Open House

To celebrate National Public Works Week the City of Williams Lake Public Works Yard will be hosting an open house at the public works yard, located at 555 Second Avenue North from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The open house will include an interactive equipment rodeo, and kids can take a turn in the loader and backhoe, as well as ride in the bucket truck. Tours of the yard, along with displays, info booths and a children’s flower planting station will also be part of the fun.

Lilac Festival

The Station House Gallery is hosting the first ever Lilac Festival to honour the city’s official flower from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 26.

The event will feature a cake decorating contest, a Victorian tea, and tea leaf readings, sales of perennial plants (maybe some lilacs), a scavenger art project for kids and a lucky chance art auction.

Music in the Park

Marie Sharpe Elementary School will be hosting a fundraiser filled with fun music in Boitanio Park starting at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday with a yoga and rhythm workshop. The workshop will be followed at 4:30 p.m. by musician Rowan Dolighan, at 5:15 p.m. by Elders drumming, and at 6:30 p.m. by Barefoot Caravan, an Okanagan band, Francis Johnson Sr. and the Marie Sharpe drummers and dancers will also make an appearance.

Saturday, May 26 to Sunday, May 27

Show and Shine

The Lakers Car Club hosts its 24th Annual Spring Roundup and Show and Shine in Williams Lake.

Things officially kick off on Saturday, May 26 at noon with registration for the roundup poker run, which goes until 4:30 p.m.

Cars will then cruise the town starting from the Tourism Discovery Centre at 4:30 p.m., followed by a dinner at the Ramada Convention Centre at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s main event will feature the Show and Shine in the Third Avenue area of downtown Williams Lake.

Gates for the show open at 8:30 a.m. for participants to bring in their vehicles, before the show opens to the public at 10 a.m.

Sunday, May 27

Children’s Festival

Loaded with free activities for kids, the Children’s Festival will take place in Boitanio Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

Featuring live music, a magic show by Clinton W. Grey, door prizes, a concession and many, many activities ­— including everything from arts and crafts to storytelling and puppetry — the event is not to miss for families and little ones in the area.

All Nations Spring Classic

The annual All Nations five and 10 kilometre run walk will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May. 27. Funded by the Aboriginal Health Directorate of the Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council, the run, walk is meant to encourage all communities to participate in physical activity.

The run/walk will start at the Tsilhqot’in National Government office on fourth avenue and is free and open to everyone. Prizes will be awarded for the top three in each category. Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. on race day.