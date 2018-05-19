Bicycle Festival pedals into Williams Lake

Plenty of activities - for bicyclers and non-bicyclers - through weekend

Bicycle riders and heritage lovers will be around the Cariboo this weekend celebrating

The first ever Bicycle Festival has kicked off in Williams Lake.

With a “critical mass ride” from the Tourism Discovery Centre through town and to the Potato House, the first event of the weekend’s activities has commenced.

Next up: a kid’s bike parade beginning at 2 p.m. at Boitanio Park. They too will be headed to the Potato House.

Here’s what else to check out this weekend:

Saturday, May 19

Potato House Garden Party

With live music from noon to midnight, food vendors a beer garden and the famous Potato House rhubarb juice, if you are still in town, the Potato House is the place to be.

2 p.m.: Musician Matt Granlund will be perfomring

3 p.m.: Former Lakecity local Oren Barter will be in town and performing

7:30 p.m.: Chad will open for Chase the Bear, featuring campfire music.

8:30 p.m.: Victoria band Chase the Bear

Kids Bike Parade

2 p.m.: Children are welcome to pedal from Boitanio Park to Potato House in a fun parade

Sunday, May 20*

Mountain Bike Ride

9 a.m. on: Everyone is welcome to take on the new downhill trais at the Xatsu’ull Heritage Site. Take of from the band office and pedal your way to the Hertiage site.

Xatsu’ll Heritage Site feast

12 p.m.: The Xatsu’ll Heritage Site will be hosting a feast at noon for bikers and non-bikers alike. Drive down, and check out this wonderful piece of Cariboo history.

Kids Old School House Dance

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.: The 150 Mile School House will be hosting a dress up 1980’s party for kids. Dress up and throw on those dancing shoes.

Monday, May 21

Adults/Teens Road Bike Ride

10 a.m. Long distance bicyclers are invited on a long distance bike from the 150 Mile School House to the Tourism Discover Centre. There will be shuttles to bring people back to their vehicles as well as an escort.

*Please note that the Fraser River Raft Expeditions to the Williams Lake River Valley Trail have had to be cancelled due to high water advisories.

Winter and Lawna McLaughlin pedal into the yard at the Potato House during the first event of the first annual Bicycle Festival