Bicycle Festival pedals into Williams Lake

The first ever Bicycle Festival has kicked off in Williams Lake.
With a “critical mass ride” from the Tourism Discovery Centre through town and to the Potato House, the first event of the weekend’s activities has commenced.
Next up: a kid’s bike parade beginning at 2 p.m. at Boitanio Park. They too will be headed to the Potato House.
Here’s what else to check out this weekend:
Saturday, May 19
Potato House Garden Party
With live music from noon to midnight, food vendors a beer garden and the famous Potato House rhubarb juice, if you are still in town, the Potato House is the place to be.
2 p.m.: Musician Matt Granlund will be perfomring
3 p.m.: Former Lakecity local Oren Barter will be in town and performing
7:30 p.m.: Chad will open for Chase the Bear, featuring campfire music.
8:30 p.m.: Victoria band Chase the Bear
Kids Bike Parade
2 p.m.: Children are welcome to pedal from Boitanio Park to Potato House in a fun parade
Sunday, May 20*
Mountain Bike Ride
9 a.m. on: Everyone is welcome to take on the new downhill trais at the Xatsu’ull Heritage Site. Take of from the band office and pedal your way to the Hertiage site.
Xatsu’ll Heritage Site feast
12 p.m.: The Xatsu’ll Heritage Site will be hosting a feast at noon for bikers and non-bikers alike. Drive down, and check out this wonderful piece of Cariboo history.
Kids Old School House Dance
5 p.m. – 9 p.m.: The 150 Mile School House will be hosting a dress up 1980’s party for kids. Dress up and throw on those dancing shoes.
Monday, May 21
Adults/Teens Road Bike Ride
10 a.m. Long distance bicyclers are invited on a long distance bike from the 150 Mile School House to the Tourism Discover Centre. There will be shuttles to bring people back to their vehicles as well as an escort.
*Please note that the Fraser River Raft Expeditions to the Williams Lake River Valley Trail have had to be cancelled due to high water advisories.