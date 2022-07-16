Playoff hockey pool winner scores a payday in Williams Lake

Community Policing volunteers hand off the cheque to first place winner Garnet Chelsea

Bob Sunner, from left, the chair of the Williams Lake Community Policing Committee, stands with Garnet Chelsea, the winner of first prize for the playoffs hockey pool, and Mark Hamm, secretary of the WL Community Policing Committee. (Submitted photo)

The winner of the 2022 NHL Playoff Hockey Pool was awarded his winner’s cheque on July 9 at Laketown Furnishings.

Garnet Chelsea’s hockey pool picks netted him first place and $500 in winnings.

The contest, sponsored by the Williams Lake Tribune and Cariboo Ski Source for Sports, ended in June and Chelsea was able to connect on the weekend to collect his winnings.

Chelsea picked up his winning cheque from Bob Sunner and Mark Hamm of Williams Lake’s Community Policing.

Chelsea said he had played the pool for many years, and has won a couple of minor prizes but this is his first time winning the top spot.



