Charlene McMurchy (centre) of the Canadian Royal Purple Williams Lake Lodge #126 presents a cheque to Barb Jones, Communities that Care, (left) and the city’s recreation programmer Suzanne Cochrane to sponsor a new playbox for Kiwanis Park to help encourage healthy family active-play activities. Photo submitted

Playbox on the way for Kiwanis Park thanks to generous donation

Playboxes contain balls, frisbees, skipping ropes racquets and other equipment for families

The Canadian Royal Purple of Williams Lake Lodge #126 have sponsored a new playbox to be located in Kiwanis Park to help encourage healthy family active-play activities.

Playboxes contain soccer balls, frisbees, skipping ropes, badminton racquets, birdies, footballs and other equipment for families to enjoy in Boitanio, Beauchamp and Kinsmen parks and by mid-summer Kiwanis Park.

Read More: Join Scout Island for some educational summer fun

All playboxes have a combination lock on them. To get the code people can visit www.williamslake.ca and click on the Playbox image, answer a few short questions and then will be given the code. Those interested can also visit or call the front desk at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex during facility hours to obtain the lock code.

The playboxes are an initiative of Communities that Care and Municipal and Recreation Services.

If you notice missing equipment or a damaged playbox please call 250-398-7665 or e-mail playbox@williamslake.ca.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Join the WLIB for some finger-licking fun at their new Ribfest

Just Posted

Playbox on the way for Kiwanis Park thanks to generous donation

Playboxes contain balls, frisbees, skipping ropes racquets and other equipment for families

LETTER: Strong leadership needed to grasp mine opportunity

Time to grasp an opportunity that may be once in a lifetime

Thunderstorms sweep through Cariboo region Wednesday evening

Storms brought rain and large hail in some areas

Nursing instructor part of 2019 Rivershed Fraser River journey

Originally from Williams Lake, Bhavna Pooni hopes to raise awareness of the river

Join the WLIB for some finger-licking fun at their new Ribfest

Tickets are on sale now for this fun new family event on July 20

Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Roughly one-third of households, or 4.7 million, are renters

Psychics, drones being used to search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Drones, psychics, dogs and more have been employed to help find Grace Baranyk, 86

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Scheer on Trump: It’s ‘offensive’ to question the family background of critics

Trump is being called a racist for saying that the four congresswomen should go back where they came from

Instagram expands Canadian pilot removing ‘like’ counts to more countries

Social media giant plans to roll out the test in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Japan, Italy and Ireland

Pamela Anderson adds star power to B.C. Green Party town hall

Celebrity attended Nanaimo meeting with representatives from U.S.-based environmental group

Olympic softball qualifier gets $150K boost from provincial government

2019 Americas Qualifier to be held in Surrey from Aug. 25-Sept. 1

Gas price inquiry questions Trans Mountain capacity, company denies collusion

The first of up to four days of oral hearings in the inquiry continue in Vancouver

Most Read