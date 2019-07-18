Playbox on the way for Kiwanis Park thanks to generous donation

Playboxes contain balls, frisbees, skipping ropes racquets and other equipment for families

Charlene McMurchy (centre) of the Canadian Royal Purple Williams Lake Lodge #126 presents a cheque to Barb Jones, Communities that Care, (left) and the city’s recreation programmer Suzanne Cochrane to sponsor a new playbox for Kiwanis Park to help encourage healthy family active-play activities. Photo submitted

The Canadian Royal Purple of Williams Lake Lodge #126 have sponsored a new playbox to be located in Kiwanis Park to help encourage healthy family active-play activities.

Playboxes contain soccer balls, frisbees, skipping ropes, badminton racquets, birdies, footballs and other equipment for families to enjoy in Boitanio, Beauchamp and Kinsmen parks and by mid-summer Kiwanis Park.

Read More: Join Scout Island for some educational summer fun

All playboxes have a combination lock on them. To get the code people can visit www.williamslake.ca and click on the Playbox image, answer a few short questions and then will be given the code. Those interested can also visit or call the front desk at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex during facility hours to obtain the lock code.

The playboxes are an initiative of Communities that Care and Municipal and Recreation Services.

If you notice missing equipment or a damaged playbox please call 250-398-7665 or e-mail playbox@williamslake.ca.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.