Play, women’s wellness fair and more coming up this weekend

Apayata Kotierk plays his uncle Noah Piugattuk in One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk showing at the Gibraltar Room next Friday, March 6. (Photo submitted)

There’s plenty to do in the lakecity this weekend if you know where to look.

If you’re looking for some more thespian-based entertainment the Williams Lake Studio Theatre’s Silent Sky is on throughout the month of March. A historical drama about astronomy, this play tells a beautiful tale of life, legacy and the pursuit of knowledge.

Silent Sky’s run began on March 4 and goes until March 7, March 11 to March 14 and March 18 to March 21, doors open at 7 p.m., showtime 7:30 p.m. sharp with matinees on March 7 and March 14 at 12:30 p.m. sharp. A special talkback night, which will give the audience a chance to ask questions of the actors, will take place on March 12 after the show.

Tickets are on sale now at the Open Book and the WLST’s website for $15 March 4 to 5 and $20 from March 6 onwards.

At the Gibraltar Room this Friday, March 6 the Williams Lake Film Club is inviting the community out to watch One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk, an Inuit film that explores a pivotal day in Inuit-colonial history in 1961. Directed by Zacharias Kunuk, best known for his groundbreaking feature film from 2001 Atanarjuat The Fast Runner, the film follows the titular Noah as he leads his family on a seal hunt. However, a government official known only as ‘The Boss’ arrives to disrupt both the hunt and ultimately his people’s way of life.

One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk is on at the Gibraltar Room in the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. Doors open at 6:30 and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors (65+). Tickets are purchasable at the door and are on sale now at the Open Book.

With winter approaching its end it may be time to do a little early spring cleaning of your unused craft supplies and take them to De-Stash Your Stash Craft Supply Sale on Saturday, March 7. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the lakecity is invited to TRU’s Gymnasium to buy and trade craft supplies including paper, yarn, fabric, paints, organizational items, beads and how-to craft books. Table rentals are $20 each and go towards funding the 2020 TRU Grit TRU Williams Lake Annual Gala for student scholarships and financial awards.

If you’re fine with celebrating International Women’s Day early look no further then the Elks Hall this Saturday where the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair is taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair has a wide range of over 40 vendors and participants including food companies, fitness groups and a variety of small businesses focused on personal, spiritual and physical wellness and wellbeing.

From 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. the fair will have some live entertainment consisting of LeRae Haynes and the Borderband while Amber Grieg will be playing some acoustic guitar after they perform. A concession will be handled by the Wildwood Fire Department who will be providing breakfast sandwiches in the morning and burgers and salad for lunch as their own fundraiser.

Sunday night the WLST is hosting its second round of Pitch Night where members of the theatre will be pitching next season’s productions. The night beings at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. with the WLST asking those interested in pitching a play to email them ahead of time at wlstheatre@gmail.com. The community is invited to come and observe.

Meanwhile, Parent Teacher Night is coming up at both Lake City Secondary School campuses, Williams Lake and Columneetza, next Wednesday, March 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. The evening is a great way to connect with your child’s teachers and to receive information on how the school year is progressing.



