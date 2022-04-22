Planting seeds for the future with Wiliams Lake students

Kim Zalay gives a lesson at Scout Island to Mr. Tynes’ class. (Photo submitted) Students conduct a polar ice cap experiment during a trip to Scout Island recently. (Photo submitted)

Climate change is at the forefront of news, discussions and various levels of the curriculum these days. The grade seven classes at Columneetza came together with Scout Island to take part in a mini unit on climate change, which is part of the Grade 7 science curriculum. Students experienced two sessions in their classrooms, one looking at what climate change is and its causes, and the second dealing with the effects of climate change on weather patterns world wide. \

The mini unit wrapped up with each class spending a day at Scout Island touching on the impact to ecosystems and the plants and wildlife found in those ecosystems.

With salmon being a keystone species, and feeling the impact of human actions as well as the effects of climate change, the day finished off with a lesson on the life cycle of salmon, their four-six year journey, along with natural and human challenges faced throughout their life cycle.

We, in the Cariboo, are just starting to notice the effects of climate change that other parts of the world have experienced for decades. These young individuals will be tasked with making difficult decisions in the next few decades for the health of the planet and ultimately, the health of themselves and their families.

It is hoped that the unit will give students a starting point on which to build their knowledge in regards to climate change, as well as starting points on how they and government can adapt to live a lifestyle which leads to a healthier planet down the road.

Read More: Cariboo Festival back for 2022 in Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate changeSchool District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)