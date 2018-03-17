Annette Frank (left) speaks to how she faces challenges through her own cultural teachings as a Tsilhqot’in woman. She was one of six speakers to present at the Women’s Spirituality Circle gathering. Tara Sprickerhoff photos

Photos: Women’s Spirituality Circle celebrates healing after wildfires

Gathering draws women of all ages from many backgrounds to come together and “rise from the ashes”

Celebrating the ways fire can heal, as well as acknowledging the experiences that many in the Cariboo faced through this summer’s wildfires, the fourth annual Women’s Spiruality Circle Gathering took place Saturday, March 17.

Women of all backgrounds and spiritual traditions gathered at At. Andrew’s United Church Saturday for a panel on how different faith backgrounds can relate to fire, sharing circles, celebration and workshops throughout the day.

The main message: seeing how women and our community can rise from the ashes, and create sparks of hope.

“Fire is rebirth, fire is reconnecting, fire is grounding ourselves to move forward,” Tsilhqot’in panelest Annette Frank told the gathered women of all ages, after relaying a story about how fire and spirituality have played into her life.

For more, check out the Tribune on Wednesday, March. 21.

 

Al-Lisa McKay lead a workshop on “Tangible Spirit: Movement for our emotions” as one of the choices women at the gathering could pick from during the event.

Christina Mary draws using deep vibrant colours as part of the Spontaneous Art for Distillation, Integration and Regeneration workshop led by Sophia Schneider.

Women at the Spirituality Circle gathered to talk discuss both the trauma created from last summer’s wildfires, and how different teachings and spiritual practices can help us through challenges, as well as how fire can be both cleansing as well as distressing. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

Previous story
Operation Smile fundraiser a go

Just Posted

Photos: Women’s Spirituality Circle celebrates healing after wildfires

Gathering draws women of all ages from many backgrounds to come together and “rise from the ashes”

Williams Lake’s anual Irish Pub Bonspiel finals tomorrow

Curling Club hosts season’s final bonspiel

Cariboo Rotary clubs receive $64,000 for wildfire recovery projects

Donations from across country result in $16,000 per club for wildfire prevention and recovery

Future emergency preparedness key cornerstone of CRD wildfire report

Treat locals as assets, not liabilities, among recommendations

Northern B.C. communities offer affordable home ownership, states report

Communities of 100 Mile House and Williams Lake less affordable in 2017 than previous year

Therapy dog newest member of Victim Services

Puppy supports victims of crime in Williams Lake

4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

What do you really know about the Irish celebration?

Experts urging caution as rabbits die by the hundreds in B.C. city

Province of B.C. confirms more positive tests for rabbit haemorrhagic disease

Federal government seeks public feedback on pedestrian safety

What safety measures do you think need to improved for pedestrians and cyclists?

Search continues for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday

Montreal police said they are exploring every possibility in search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Airline passenger-rights bill claws back protections for travellers: Advocate

Bill C-49 would double tarmac delays, scrap compensation for flights affected by mechanical failures

Canadian research vessel to explore 19th Century shipwrecks

Commissioned this week in Victoria, the RV David Thompson is Parks Canada’s newest vessel

UPDATED: ‘New wave’ of anti-pipeline protests return to Trans Mountain facility

About 100 demonstrators with Protect the Inlet marched to the Burnaby terminal Saturday

B.C. man to plead guilty in connection with hit-and-run that killed teen

Jason Gourlay charged with failure to stop at the scene of accident, attempting to obstruct justice

Most Read

  • Photos: Women’s Spirituality Circle celebrates healing after wildfires

    Gathering draws women of all ages from many backgrounds to come together and “rise from the ashes”

  • Operation Smile fundraiser a go

    Pick-up or order berry and apple crisps for April 6