Photos: Women’s Spirituality Circle celebrates healing after wildfires

Gathering draws women of all ages from many backgrounds to come together and “rise from the ashes”

Annette Frank (left) speaks to how she faces challenges through her own cultural teachings as a Tsilhqot’in woman. She was one of six speakers to present at the Women’s Spirituality Circle gathering. Tara Sprickerhoff photos

Celebrating the ways fire can heal, as well as acknowledging the experiences that many in the Cariboo faced through this summer’s wildfires, the fourth annual Women’s Spiruality Circle Gathering took place Saturday, March 17.

Women of all backgrounds and spiritual traditions gathered at At. Andrew’s United Church Saturday for a panel on how different faith backgrounds can relate to fire, sharing circles, celebration and workshops throughout the day.

The main message: seeing how women and our community can rise from the ashes, and create sparks of hope.

“Fire is rebirth, fire is reconnecting, fire is grounding ourselves to move forward,” Tsilhqot’in panelest Annette Frank told the gathered women of all ages, after relaying a story about how fire and spirituality have played into her life.

For more, check out the Tribune on Wednesday, March. 21.

Al-Lisa McKay lead a workshop on “Tangible Spirit: Movement for our emotions” as one of the choices women at the gathering could pick from during the event.

Christina Mary draws using deep vibrant colours as part of the Spontaneous Art for Distillation, Integration and Regeneration workshop led by Sophia Schneider.