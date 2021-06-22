PHOTOS: WLFN hosts Indigenous Peoples Day, opens new trail

Under blue skies and brilliant sunshine Williams Lake First Nation hosted a National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Monday, June 21.

Held at the Chief Will Yum RV Campsite and Arbor, the event included vendors and activites, but also the grand opening of the new biking and hiking trail -Cucwell Te Melamen – which translates as “medicine trail.”

Cultural advisor David Archie thanked everyone for attending the ribbon cutting.

With help from siblings Charlie and Olive Ash from the Little Chiefs Daycare, Archie placed tobacco on the pathway at the 1,750 metre trail’s entrance. He also led a drumming song.

Elder Edith Wycotte gave an opening prayer where she asked that everyone be safe.

“As we bless this trail I ask the Creator to look after us all,” she said.

Chief Willie Sellars said it was uplifting to hear Wycotte find her voice and be able to speak in front of everyone and the cameras.

“There’s a part of healing in just that alone given the history of First Nations people in this country,” Sellars said. “We have been silenced for so long and there are so many steps we need to take in our healing.”

Aside from signify healing, the new trail will help create role models for healthy living and discussion, he added.

“Even walking this trail you will be able to take in some medicines.”

James Doerfling of Jimco Services who helped build the trail said he was excited for everyone to try it out.

“Thanks for letting us on your land. I hope you guys enjoy it,” he said.

Thomas Schoen of First Journey Trails Consulting thanked WLFN and the community for inviting he and Doerfling to help build the trail with them.

“You have been the original trail builders on this continent. You have been building trails for tens of thousands of years,” Schoen said. “We are hoping we can build a partnership where we learn from you and you can learn some of the technical aspects from us.”

Schoen thanked Brock Smith from Smith Timber Works for building the wooden structures on the trail, including a large viewing platform that is at the 1,000-metre mark of the trail and overlooks the valley.

Schoen shared a story about the Canim Lake community, where a grandmother told him and Doerfling that her grandson lost 30 pounds since they built a trail there a year ago.

“She cannot get him off the trail, he bought a bike,” Schoen said.

