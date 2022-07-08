PHOTOS: Williams Lake Stampede Street Party well-attended

Williams Lake Stampede Street Party Downtown organizer Sunny Dyck stands with one of four signs created by five local youth with Cariboo Art Beat. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Musicians Wayne Lucier, left, JJ Lavalee and Pat Myre perform near the corner Oliver Street and First Avenue during the street party. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cariboo Art Beat organized face painting on Oliver Street during the street party. Here youth artist Allison McKinnon picks out some designs with two young girls. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Christine Apruebo, back left, and Gary Apruebo with their sons Cian, front left, and Caleb were out enjoying the street party. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tl’etinqox First Naton elder Agnes Ross was one of the vendors with handmade crafts at the street party. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tanis Armstrong finishes setting up her ReDress by Tanis booth at the street party. She does sewing repairs and makes children’s clothing out of previously loved items. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Big Lake band Broken Hill members Heino Studer, bass guitar and vocals, from left, Dustin Storoschuk, drums, Krispin Studer, lead vocals and lead guitar and David Sanders, rhythm guitar and vocals, do a sound check before performing at the main stage during the street party. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Bouncy castles were front and centre at the Williams Lake Stampede Party Downtown Saturday, July 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Residents poured into the street party after the parade, and began lining up at stations, including the bouncy castle at the intersection of Oliver Street and Second Avenue. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Mary Forbes was rounding up trash and recycling at the Downtown Street Party on July 2. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Ajjanth Sangara was taking in the Downtown Street Party with his three-year-old son Sam, who was enjoying his first ever Stampede Weekend. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Rylan, left, and Dana Peterson were enjoying some Stampede weekend activities as the Downtown Street Party got underway on July 2. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Stampede) Mindy Johnson of Mint & Lime Catering cooks up some corn on the grill for the Williams Lake Street Party 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

From bouncy castles to jewellery to shaved ice treats and much, much more, families couldn’t get enough of the Williams Lake Street Party 2022 on Saturday, July 2.

The event was planned to coincide with the Williams Lake Stampede Parade and saw vendors rushing to set up in the streets immediately following the parade for the thousands of eager guests strolling the streets.

The party officially kicked off at noon and took over the area from Oliver Street at Mart Street all the way down to Mackenzie Avenue and parts of First, Second and Third avenues. About 60 vendors and local businesses signed up to be a part of the event, organized by Sunny Dyck.

People could be seen dancing in the streets in front of live music sites, visiting with one another and patiently waiting in lineups for food vendors and children’s activities.

This was the first street party held in two years and judging by the crowds, it was embraced by residents and visitors alike.

Williams Lake