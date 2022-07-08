PHOTOS: Williams Lake Stampede Parade 2022 drew big crowds under sunny skies

Tiny tots and wee wagons were part of the return of the Williams Lake Stampede Parade on a sunny Saturday morning. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Cariboo Shriner’s had the guaranteed hit in the parade, the tiny cars, cruising around to entertain the children. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Williams Lake Stampede Association wagon included Jayson Charters, rodeo clown, with some charismatic charm in front. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cowboy Church promoters were handing out flyers to invite patrons to the Sunday service during the parade. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The B’Hai Faith float was a beautiful and colourful message for parade patrons on Saturday, July 2. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Parade patrons alternated between shielding themselves from spraying water guns and waving at participants. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A spray of water follows the passage of the Cariboo Fire Centre parade entry, one always accompanied by some water from the backtank pumps. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Central Cariboo Search and Rescue participated in the 2022 Williams Lake Stampede Parade. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Stampede Royalty was on hand and on horseback to welcome people back to the parade. Stampede Queen Karena Sokolan, left, and Princess Bailey Cail wave to onlookers. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Phyllis Webstad, founder of the Orange Shirt Society was the honourary parade marshal for the Stampede Parade. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake City Councillor Sheila Boehm participated in the parade with the city’s entry. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The local Chamber of Commerce participated in the 2022 Williams Lake Stampede Parade. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Crowds lined the streets as the parade rolled by under bright sunshine on Saturday, July 2. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cyclists Summer and Lauren Oliver were in face paint and on their bikes helping add some colour and character to the Stampede Parade. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Orange shirts helped colour the Williams Lake Stampede Parade on July 2. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Orange shirts helped colour the Williams Lake Stampede Parade on July 2. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Cat in the Hat is a Williams Lake Stampede staple, and always helps gets the crowd wound up.(Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Wildwood Fire Department had a strong presence in the parade. A frolick of fairies from The Realm of Toys brightened up the Williams Lake Stampede Parade on July 2. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Ember, the wee fairy and Sarah Schiemann were two of the fairies from the Realm of Toys. Heather Cherise from Tl’etinqox left, rides alongside Dennis Lulua, from Xeni Gwet’in were two of the riders in the Xeni Gwet’in horse and wagon group participating in the parade. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Teagan Sellars was enjoying chasing bubbles while waiting for the parade to start. Chief Jimmy Lulua has the reins while seated next to him is Annie S William, president of the Xeni Gwet’in Wagon trip. Behind Lulua sits Wayne William, next to Gailene Williams while elder Julianna Lulua is seated in behind. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Wagon driver Christy Lindquist from Big Creek is on the reins while Lexa Setah hits behind and keeps a lookout on the parade crowd. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Floaties and fun times were being had at the Williams Lake Stampede Parade. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) West Fraser’s float showed some rodeo spirit in the 2022 parade and Sonny DeRose made far more than eight seconds for his rodeo ride. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) There was some great Stampede spirit by health care professionals in the parade. The Cariboo Memorial Hospital float was helping cool the crowd with water guns and took first in the float category. Delainey’s Lock and Key was all bike and no bits -horse bits and bridles that is- as their parade entry suggested “Real Cowboys Ride Bikes”. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The old Williams Lake Fire Department fire truck is followed closely by the new Williams Lake Fire Department fire truck in the 2022 Stampede Parade. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Back in the Saddle was the theme or the Williams Lake Stampede Parade. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Bubba’s Dirt was back in the saddle for the parade. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cariboo Shriners Club #26 with the small cars were a crowd pleaser. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tl’etinqox First Nation councillor Cecil Grinder, left, makes his way along Oliver Street during the Stampede Parade. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) May the small force be with you. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Williams Lake Community Band was one of several musical entries in the Stampede Parade. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) While this dinosaur was not the Stampede Parade’s mascot it was popular with the crowd. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Esk’et Sawmill’s float featured some of the wooden benches made at the site. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The pooper scooper brigade were an integral part of the Stampede Parade. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Springhouse 4-H Club members participated in the Stampede Parade. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The parade evoked smiles among the spectators. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department had a young boy sharing friendly waves and smiles during the Stampede Parade. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) James McKenzie, left, Chris Bevon and Kevin Bevon enjoy watching the Stampede Parade, and were very excited when the float from Thunder Mountain Speedway revved its engines. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

“It was a hell of a parade,” said 2022 Williams Lake Stampede Parade organizer Willie Dye.

The Williams Lake Stampede Parade returned to downtown for 2022 with glorious sunshine, despite the forecast.

After a week of unsettled weather, the sun shone down on a large crowd lining the sidewalks along the parade route.

Dye’s first time organizing the event, which had an estimated 80 entries, was made extra challenging after being on pause for two years due to the pandemic, but he credits his fellow volunteers with making it all come together in the end.

“I don’t know that I could have done it without the Daybreak Rotary Club,” acknowledged Dye, naming the Community Policing group as another big volunteer support, though there were many individuals who helped out as well, he said. He also admitted he learned a lot this year, including how he needs to delegate some tasks and have more things ready before Saturday morning so he can optimize his volunteers’ time.

The other lesson learned was he will have to police “candy-seekers” more closely, as there were some concerns of children running out into the road.

“If you did not do a better job of controlling this candy issue, one day you will find there will not be any more parades,” he explained.

Challenges in finding insurance for the event means they have to be very cognizant of any hazards to children.

As well, Dye said the parade is looking for storage for their gear from year to year and he’d like to get a cargo trailer to more easily mobilize and move the gear each year for set up and take down.

When asked if he will be organizing the parade again next year, Dye said he is willing, and he’ll be talking to city council about it.

“If council is happy with me … I think I will.”

Parade Winners:

Mascot/Clown: Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department, first place, Cat in the Hat, second, Williams Lake Volunteer Fire Department, third.

Equine category: Wild West Riders from the Williams Lake Stampede Association, first, Tl’etinqox Government, second, ?Esdilagh First Nation, third.

Float: Hospital Float, first, Cariboo Chevrolet, second, Gibraltar Mines Ltd, third.

Automotive: 58 Chevy Impala by Bruce Schellenburg, first, 37 Dodge by Kevin Boudorn, second, 1990 Mini by Martin Webber, third.

Band: Williams Lake Community Band, first place, Kordoray Music Band, second, Cree-Shu, third.

Youth: Spring House 4H Club, first, Delaineys Lock and Key, second, Canim Valley 4H Club, third.

