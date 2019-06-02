PHOTOS: Williams Lake Fire Dept. Open House a hit with lakecity youth

The annual Williams Lake Fire Department Open House was another success

The annual Williams Lake Fire Department Open House was another success this Sunday in Williams Lake.

Following a busy weekend that saw the WLFD attend a house fire Friday evening, then volunteer at the Race For Kids Saturday, and participate in the 2019 Provincial Mine Rescue Competition hosted in the lakecity, the WLFD were out in droves making sure to put on an entertaining event for lakecity youth.

The event featured a kids firefighter course, a dunk tank for a chance to soak a firefighter, apparatus from rural fire departments, the Williams Lake RCMP and emergency services, popcorn, hot dogs, smokies, cotton candy, a car wash by donation, face painting and many other games for children to take part in.

The open house wrapped up Sunday afternoon with a firefighter challenge which put fire department members through a rigorous obstacle course featuring several difficult objectives along the way — all while firefighters packed around 45 to 50 pounds worth of gear.



Jacob Pringle, 9, practices his aim with a hose alongside firefighter Dereck Sulentich.

Anwyn Bennett, 5, completes an obstacle course with the assistance of WLFD member Trevor Stockdale.

Ria Kinugasa, 10, attempts a throw on the dunk tank alongside WLFD firefighter Jason Sim.

Ria Kinugasa, 10, dunks the WLFD’s Demish Nand.

Firefighter Garrett Norris helps Emersyn Sanford shoot a fire hose at several targets.

Williams Lake Fire Department Assistant Chief Tallon Rolston gives balloons to Preston Sigsworth (from left), 12, Parker Petryshen, 2, Dayton Petryshen, 6 and Courtney Petryshen.

Charli Fofonoff, 4, has her face painted by firefighter Corey Holm.

Volunteer Vivyen Schwaller (left), 10, paints three-year-old Tayla Archibald’s face.

Firefighters Dave Olson and Mikayla Arkesteyn cook up hot dogs on the grill Sunday during the Williams Lake Fire Department’s Open House.

Firefighters work the fire truck car wash.

Dominic Borneman, 5, and Kaden Toop, 10, inspect the inside of a fire truck.

Isabella Duhamel, 10, and her sister, Amelia Duhamel, 8, enjoy the firefighter’s challenge.

Williams Lake RCMP Cst. Nick Brown (left) and Cpl. Matt Shearer were on hand showing children their police cruisers and some police gear.

Chris Wilk hoists a hose up three storeys during the firefighter’s challenge.

Chris Wilk, last year’s winner, carries the dummy across the finish line.

Derek Jaffray

Joel Nelson

Joel Nelson