PHOTOS: West Chilcotin Search and Rescue hone flatwater rescue and safety skills

West Chilcotin Search and Rescue members brush up their flatwater rescue skills on Tatla Lake. (Chris Czajkowski photos)West Chilcotin Search and Rescue members brush up their flatwater rescue skills on Tatla Lake. (Chris Czajkowski photos)
(Chris Czajkowski photo)(Chris Czajkowski photo)
(Chris Czajkowski photo)(Chris Czajkowski photo)
(Chris Czajkowski photo)(Chris Czajkowski photo)
(Chris Czajkowski photo)(Chris Czajkowski photo)
(Chris Czajkowski photo)(Chris Czajkowski photo)
(Chris Czajkowski photo)(Chris Czajkowski photo)
(Chris Czajkowski photo)(Chris Czajkowski photo)
(Chris Czajkowski photo)(Chris Czajkowski photo)
Jade Dumas of West Chilcotin Search and Rescue participates in a flatwater rescue exercise on Tatla Lake. (Chris Czajkowski photo)Jade Dumas of West Chilcotin Search and Rescue participates in a flatwater rescue exercise on Tatla Lake. (Chris Czajkowski photo)

West Chilcotin Search and Rescue members participated in flatwater safety and rescue training recently, something they upgrade every year.

The training was done with Raven, a company that offers rescue and medical training to safety services, at Tatla Lake on Saturday, Sept. 30.

President Gerald Kirby, who helped form WCSAR about 15 years ago, said there are about 30 members involved.

“We cover the area from Anahim Lake down to Nemiah Valley and east to Puntzi Lake. We are always training.”

Ground search and rescue training is done in-house for new people, which Kirby described as being very intensive.

“It teaches you everything you need to know.”

Provincial funding and grants are the main sources of funding for WCSAR, he said.

