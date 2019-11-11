Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 honours veterans with moving Remembrance Day services

Remembrance Day services in Williams Lake Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Angie Mindus photos

It was another beautiful tribute to veterans this year as the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 hosted Remembrance Day services in Williams Lake.

The day started with a service held inside the Gibraltar Room at 10 a.m., followed by a march led by the Colour Party to the Cenotaph outside city hall. The Cenotaph service included prayers, two minutes of silence, readings, the playing of the Last Post and the laying of wreaths.

A sea of poppies could be seen wore on the hundreds of diverse residents in attendance who took in the annual service.

The weather was brisk but with blue skies and no snow.

Retired RCMP officer Grant Officer led the service for the eighth year in the row.

Martin told the Tribune his father and father-in-law both fought in the Second World War, adding Remembrance Day is about honouring all the veterans who fought “to make this what I think is the greatest country ever.”

“It’s paying your respects to every man and woman who served this country.”

Following the service, everyone was invited to the Legion for fellowship.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.