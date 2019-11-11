Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 honours veterans with moving Remembrance Day services

Remembrance Day services in Williams Lake Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Angie Mindus photos

It was another beautiful tribute to veterans this year as the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 hosted Remembrance Day services in Williams Lake.

The day started with a service held inside the Gibraltar Room at 10 a.m., followed by a march led by the Colour Party to the Cenotaph outside city hall. The Cenotaph service included prayers, two minutes of silence, readings, the playing of the Last Post and the laying of wreaths.

A sea of poppies could be seen wore on the hundreds of diverse residents in attendance who took in the annual service.

The weather was brisk but with blue skies and no snow.

Retired RCMP officer Grant Officer led the service for the eighth year in the row.

Martin told the Tribune his father and father-in-law both fought in the Second World War, adding Remembrance Day is about honouring all the veterans who fought “to make this what I think is the greatest country ever.”

“It’s paying your respects to every man and woman who served this country.”

Following the service, everyone was invited to the Legion for fellowship.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cadets embrace Williams Lake poppy campaign fundraiser

Just Posted

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 honours veterans with moving Remembrance Day services

Hundreds gather to pay their respects

Freezing rain warning issued for central Interior Remembrance Day

Highway alerts in place for Begbie Summitt and Pine Pass

Stolen house keys used to break into residence on Johnson Street while owners home

House keys taken from vehicle the night before

COLUMNS: Legion improving the lives of veterans

I hope you can take some time to go to the Gibraltar Room for Remembrance Day Nov. 11

Cody Swan sets all-time franchise point record with Summerland Steam

“To break the all-time points record has been pretty surreal for me.”

VIDEO: Hong Kong police shoot protester, man set on fire

It was the second protester shot since the demonstrations began in early June

Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

Don Cherry had said immigrants don’t wear poppies like other Canadians do

Trudeau’s new cabinet: Gender parity because it’s 2019? Or due to competence?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon appoint his new cabinet

Canada among three G20 countries least likely to hit emissions targets

It says Canada, South Korea and Australia are the farthest off

Conservatives’ Scheer wants Trudeau to open Parliament Nov. 25

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet

Last remaining Centurion tank from the Korean War makes its journey ‘home’ to B.C.

Tank arrives in B.C. the day before Remembrance Day after a more than 4,500-kilometre transfer

‘Your vehicle burns a lot of fuel:’ Victoria drivers wake up to angry notes

‘This handbill was left on your vehicle because your vehicle burns a lot of fuel,’ notes read

Canadians mark Remembrance Day this morning

This year exactly 101 years to the day after the end of the First World War

Devils strike early, hang on for 2-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver now 0-8-3 in last 11 games versus New Jersey

Most Read