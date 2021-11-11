PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 hosts Remembrance Day services

Remembrance Day services in Williams Lake are organized every year by members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Wreaths stand at the base of the Cenotaph outside Williams Lake City Hall Nov. 11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Remembrance Day services in Williams Lake saw a much smaller gathering as the general public was discouraged from attending due to the pandemic. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) RCMP Const. Patrick Grey and his daughter Aspen visit after Remembrance Day services in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) RCMP in red serge attend Remembrance Day services at city hall in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Remembrance Day services in Williams Lake got underway at 10:45 a.m. Nov. 11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The RCMP are among those who laid a wreath at the Cenotaph during Remembrance Day services Nov. 11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 members take part in Remembrance Day services. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 members take part in Remembrance Day services. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A small crowd turned out at the Cenotaph outside city hall in Williams Lake to observe Remembrance Day.

Former RCMP Staff Sgt. Grant Martin was the master of ceremonies for the scaled back services, which included the reading of the names of local veterans from the First and Second World Wars and the laying of wreaths before observing two minutes of silence.

Members of the public were discouraged from attending due to the pandemic.

The annual service is organized by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 members.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake