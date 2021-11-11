PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 hosts Remembrance Day services

A small crowd turned out at the Cenotaph outside city hall in Williams Lake to observe Remembrance Day.
Former RCMP Staff Sgt. Grant Martin was the master of ceremonies for the scaled back services, which included the reading of the names of local veterans from the First and Second World Wars and the laying of wreaths before observing two minutes of silence.
Members of the public were discouraged from attending due to the pandemic.
The annual service is organized by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 members.
