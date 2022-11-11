PHOTOS/VIDEO: Williams Lake observes Remembrance Day 2022

Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A crowd gathered in front of the cenotaph in Williams Lake Friday, Nov 11 to remember, honour and reflect on the sacrifices made for our country’s freedom.

Dressed in Red Serge, former RCMP Staff Sgt. Grant Martin emceed Remembrance Day services for the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 under cloudy skies and a temperature of -10C Friday morning..

Services got underway inside the Gibraltar Room at 10 a.m., followed by a march to city hall where more services took place in front of the cenotaph.

Following the service, which included the laying of wreaths and a flyover in the missing man formation, the Legion hosted a beef dip luncheon thanks in part to a donation by Save-On-Foods.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Remembrance Day

Previous story
B.C. man completes seven-week term guarding the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier

Just Posted

Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Williams Lake observes Remembrance Day 2022

Wreaths stand at the base of the Cenotaph outside Williams Lake City Hall Nov. 11, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remembrance Day ceremony returns in full for Williams Lake

The late Everette Dan at a ceremony when he was moved up in rank with the Canadian Armed Forces in Wainwright, Alta. (Troy Dan photo)
Esk’etemc hosting Remembrance Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 11

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?