PHOTOS/VIDEO: Williams Lake observes Remembrance Day 2022

Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)

A crowd gathered in front of the cenotaph in Williams Lake Friday, Nov 11 to remember, honour and reflect on the sacrifices made for our country’s freedom.

Dressed in Red Serge, former RCMP Staff Sgt. Grant Martin emceed Remembrance Day services for the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 under cloudy skies and a temperature of -10C Friday morning..

Services got underway inside the Gibraltar Room at 10 a.m., followed by a march to city hall where more services took place in front of the cenotaph.

Following the service, which included the laying of wreaths and a flyover in the missing man formation, the Legion hosted a beef dip luncheon thanks in part to a donation by Save-On-Foods.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Remembrance Day