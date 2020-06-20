PHOTOS/VIDEO: Graduates celebrated with reverse dry grad parade Saturday in lakecity

Greg Sabatino photos - Williams Lake Tribune

Williams Lake graduates didn’t let COVID-19 ruin their parade Saturday in the lakecity.

Held with physical and social distancing measures in place, the Williams Lake Dry Grad Committee organized a reverse dry grad parade – different from the usual spectacle that precedes dry grad celebrations annually – to make the most of the occasion.

Graduates stood spaced out along the route – which began on 11th Avenue, turned left on Blair Street, left on Western Avenue and left again on Smedley Street – waving to parade goers as they drove through the route honking horns, cheering on and providing words of encouragement to this year’s graduating class.

Members of the Williams Lake RCMP, traffic controllers and volunteers were stationed along the route, helping to direct traffic, ensuring everything ran safely and smoothly.

A thunderstorm watch, meanwhile, remained in effect throughout the day – raining throughout the entirety of the parade. Graduates, though, didn’t let that dampen their spirits as they all happily waved at and applauded the hundreds of vehicles filled with family and friends driving by throughout.



