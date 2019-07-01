PHOTOS & VIDEO: Canada Day in Williams Lake

Sienna Kalashnikoff, 7, was hands out flags during the Canada Day celebration in Boitanio Park. Monica Lamb-Yorski photos

Both the sun and the rain graced Canada Day celebrations in Williams Lake.

The three-hour event got off to a dry start, but just after the giant birthday cake made up of 900 cupcakes was unveiled by Save-On-Foods beside the Gwen Ringwood Stage about half an hour later, it began to rain.

Nevertheless, volunteers and the public still enjoyed the entertainment and activities for all ages.

Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Willie Sellars welcomed everyone to First Nations territory.

“It means a lot to the Secwepemc people to see everyone here,” Sellars said.

Mayor Walt Cobb said he never stops being grateful that he lives in Canada as he welcomed everyone on behalf of city council.

“As I watch the news and see what is happening around the world, I am so thankful for the country I live in,” Cobb said. “With all our bumps, warts and blisters, and what not, we are still the best country in the world.”

Read more: How much do you really know about Canada?

Cariboo Regional District Area D director Maureen Lebourdais said Canada Day is a about community and celebration.

“I ask what it means to be Canadian,” she said. “We like to think of ourselves as an inclusive and multicultural country, but we know it has not always been that way and still is not that way. My hope for today and every day is that we celebrate respect and welcome all the people who cross our paths in this beautiful and amazing country.”


