PHOTOS: Tons of fun had by all at Boys and Girls Club Street Party

Tons of laughter, fun and games were shared at the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s annual summer street party.
From carnival games to a barbecue, from a bouncy castle to a massive water gun battle with the police, there was plenty of activities for all ages to take part in and enjoy. The Boys and Girls Club’s executive director Deana Conde Garza said that it was one of their most successful street parties ever and well succeeded even her expectations.
“We had at least over 300 (people), we had 250 last year, and we know we had over 300 because we ran out of food and that’s how much we bought for and we had to buy more, it was super great,” Garza said.
Overall, Garza considers the street party a huge success and wanted to thank all the volunteers and community members who helped make it happen. She intends to start planning and organizing next year’s part starting next week to build off the momentum this event has started.
The ever-popular water fight was a sight to behold with close to 60 children swarming five RCMP officers and a few brave members of the Boys and Girls Club staff who joined the fray. In fact, Garza said they had people calling them well in advance to ask to take part in the fight, which said she more then welcomes again for next year.
“It was like a slam dunk against the cops this year, they were way outnumbered in the water fight this year,” Garza said. “I’ve never seen so many kids in the water fight, we did over 2,000 water balloon and they are all gone.”
Garza would also like to invite the community out to a movie night showing of Toy Story 4 in Herb Gardner Park on Sept. 6, as part of their celebration of 25 years in the community. This free event begins at 7 p.m. with the movie beginning at 8 p.m. with popcorn, barbecue and some buskers.
The RCMP meanwhile was quite happy to take part in the water fight, according to RCMP Const. Klassen. Klassen has been in the lakecity for around five years and has taken part in this water fight for four of those years.
“It’s a great time, it’s a great community partnership with the Boys and Girls Club. A lot of us love coming out here and participating in this, we all have a good time,” Klassen said. “Seeing smiles on the kids’ faces, I know a lot of the kids they come out just to participate in this and at the end of the day that’s what it’s all about.”
Klassen said that he plans to take part in the water fight every year until such time as he leaves the community.
