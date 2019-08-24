PHOTOS: Tons of fun had by all at Boys and Girls Club Street Party

Patrick Davies photo Members of the Williams Lake RCMP Detachment valiantly attempt to hold the line as swarms of excited children assail them with water balloons and water guns at the end of the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District Street Party Wednesday evening downtown. Williams Lake RCMP officers return the favour of being soaked to children making us of a trash can. Patrick Davies photo. Little Harlow Anderson (from left) looks on eagerly as her older brother Memphis Anderson searches for gummy worms in a tub of spaghetti under the supervision of Lucas Kiefuk, who runs the after school programs for the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District. Patrick Davies photo. Two Williams Lake RCMP officers team up to lug a trash can filled with water into the attacking crowd of children. Patrick Davies photo. Harlow Anderson searches for gummy worms in a tub of slimy spaghetti being timed by Lucas Kiefuk. Patrick Davies photo. Children laugh gleefully as they drench Williams Lake RCMP officers. Patrick Davies photo. Children enjoy a turn in the bouncy castle at the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s summer street party. Patrick Davies photo Micheal Kays and his big sister Hailey Kays show off their fresh new airbrush tattoos they got at the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s Summer street party. Patrick Davies photo. Nicole Fraser flinches as Elsa Kunka attempts to dunk her at the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District summer street party. Patrick Davies photo Nicole Fraser shrieks as Elsa Junka successfully dunks her. Patrick Davies photo. Children surge forward to engage members of the Williams Lake RCMP detachment with well over 2,000 water balloons and assorted water guns. Patrick Davies photo Elsa Kunka celebrates dunking Nicole Fraser at the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s summer street party. Patrick Davies photo Courtney Meade whips a dart at a board of balloons in an effort to win tickets for a raffle. Patrick Davies photo. A Williams Lake RCMP officer takes a shot at a mass of children. Patrick Davies photo. Rhys Vath yelps as he plunges into the waters of the dunk tank for the second time. Patrick Davies photo. Children surge forward to engage members of the Williams Lake RCMP detachment with well over 2,000 water balloons and assorted water guns. Patrick Davies photo Rhys Vath braces himself as he plunges into the dunk tank for the third time at the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District. Patrick Davies photo. Children surge forward to engage members of the Williams Lake RCMP detachment with well over 2,000 water balloons and assorted water guns. Patrick Davies photo Rhys Vath shakes his head as he emerges from the waters of the dunk tank. Patrick Davies photo. Some of the prizes children could win at the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s summer street party. Patrick Davies photo. Wyatt Branch (from left) smiles as he inflates balloons with Alex Weiand and Madison Douglas. Patrick Davies photo Children laugh gleefully as they drench Williams Lake RCMP officers. Patrick Davies photo. Chloe LeBlanc looks on as her friend Emma Cottan casts a dart about to pop a balloon. Patrick Davies photo Five brave RCMP officers stood alone against the masses of children and while they may have been drenched, their spirits were unquenched. Patrick Davies photo.

Tons of laughter, fun and games were shared at the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s annual summer street party.

From carnival games to a barbecue, from a bouncy castle to a massive water gun battle with the police, there was plenty of activities for all ages to take part in and enjoy. The Boys and Girls Club’s executive director Deana Conde Garza said that it was one of their most successful street parties ever and well succeeded even her expectations.

“We had at least over 300 (people), we had 250 last year, and we know we had over 300 because we ran out of food and that’s how much we bought for and we had to buy more, it was super great,” Garza said.

Overall, Garza considers the street party a huge success and wanted to thank all the volunteers and community members who helped make it happen. She intends to start planning and organizing next year’s part starting next week to build off the momentum this event has started.

The ever-popular water fight was a sight to behold with close to 60 children swarming five RCMP officers and a few brave members of the Boys and Girls Club staff who joined the fray. In fact, Garza said they had people calling them well in advance to ask to take part in the fight, which said she more then welcomes again for next year.

“It was like a slam dunk against the cops this year, they were way outnumbered in the water fight this year,” Garza said. “I’ve never seen so many kids in the water fight, we did over 2,000 water balloon and they are all gone.”

Garza would also like to invite the community out to a movie night showing of Toy Story 4 in Herb Gardner Park on Sept. 6, as part of their celebration of 25 years in the community. This free event begins at 7 p.m. with the movie beginning at 8 p.m. with popcorn, barbecue and some buskers.

The RCMP meanwhile was quite happy to take part in the water fight, according to RCMP Const. Klassen. Klassen has been in the lakecity for around five years and has taken part in this water fight for four of those years.

“It’s a great time, it’s a great community partnership with the Boys and Girls Club. A lot of us love coming out here and participating in this, we all have a good time,” Klassen said. “Seeing smiles on the kids’ faces, I know a lot of the kids they come out just to participate in this and at the end of the day that’s what it’s all about.”

Klassen said that he plans to take part in the water fight every year until such time as he leaves the community.



