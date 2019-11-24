PHOTOS: Ten Thousand Villages Market returns to the lakecity in style

Kate Neufeld (from left), Olivia Dickens, Carmen Dyck and Maeghan McDonough were some of the chefs volunteering at the Menno Cafe at the 10,000 Villages Market on Friday. Jasmine Alexander photo. Members of the Cariboo bethel Youth Group pitch in to make some food at the Menno Cafe on Friday evening. Patrick Davies photo. Members of the Cariboo bethel Youth Group pitch in to make some food at the Menno Cafe on Friday evening. Patrick Davies photo. Danelle Gossen (from left) enjoys a bite to eat with friend Shannon Dueck, Kaylee Gossen, Victoria Gossen, her husband Dan Gossen and Ben Gossen at the Ten Thousand Villages Market on Friday evening. Patrick Davies photo. Victoria Gossen (from left) grins in her father Dan Gossen’s lap as they enjoy a drink with Ben Gossen. Patrick Davies photo. Kaylee Gossen was attending her first-ever 10,00 VIllages Market at the Cariboo Bethel Church on Friday, Nov. 22. Patrick Davies photo. Tiffany Klassen was one of the volunteers selling handcrafted goods from around the world at the Ten Thousand Villages Market. Patrick Davies photo. Handcrafted goods of all kinds were on sale at the Ten Thousand Villages Market at the Cariboo Bethel Church this weekend. Patrick Davies photo. Handcrafted goods of all kinds were on sale at the Ten Thousand Villages Market at the Cariboo Bethel Church this weekend. Patrick Davies photo. Dale Benastick (from left) asks Audrey Schlamp, not pictured, a question about some of the products Cecilia DeRose and Jan Toews are examining at the Ten Thousand Villages Market. Patrick Davies photo. Amanda Langford (from left) teases little Kaylee Gossen as Ben Gossen Holds her at the Ten Thousand Villages Market on Friday. Patrick Davies photo. Victoria Gossen smiles in delight as she plays with a handcrafted measuring tape at the Ten Thousand Villages Market. Patrick Davies photo. Volunteers Audrey Schlamp and Amanda Langford were selling handcrafted wares made by artisans from around the world at the Ten Thousand Villages Market at the Cariboo Bethel Church. Patrick Davies photo. Handcrafted goods of all kinds were on sale at the Ten Thousand Villages Market at the Cariboo Bethel Church this weekend. Patrick Davies photo. Handcrafted goods of all kinds were on sale at the Ten Thousand Villages Market at the Cariboo Bethel Church this weekend. Patrick Davies photo.

The Ten Thousand Villages Market made a triumphant return to the lakecity this weekend at the Cariboo Bethel Church.

A longtime favourite of many lakecity craft fair enthusiasts, the market went on a hiatus for a few years due to the end of the national program. However, Williams Lake had been one of the few markets to consistently turn a product so the Cariboo Bethel Church was able to reach out to one of Ten Thousand Villages storefront and put together a special event for the community.

Dozens of people perused the wares on sale in church’s basement on Thursday, Friday and Saturday looking for the right Christmas gift or personal purchase. Meanwhile, the kitchen was a buzz of activity as members of the Cariboo bethel Youth Group worked together to serve up a hot meal for those looking for a homemade meal outside the house.

All in all, it was a cosy affair that the volunteers seemed to love facilitating almost as much as the customers loved browsing it. While we don’t yet know if the market will go annual once more, it’s proven to still be a unique craft fair event no matter how often it happens.



