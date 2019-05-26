PHOTOS: Spring Into Downtown went on through sun and rain

Dozens of businesses and hundreds of lakecity locals took part in the inaugural event

While the weather wasn’t always perfect, dozens of families turned out for the inaugural Spring Into Downtown spring festival this year.

Downtown Williams Lake’s replacement of the Stampede Street Party, Spring Into Downtown was designed around the idea of a spring festival with live music and various vendors. When all was said and done, the event was modelled off of the popular and successful Winter Lights Festival, minus the parade.

Despite temperamental conditions including one outright downpour, people came out in droves to enjoy the sporadic rays of sunshine and the many wonderful events occurring throughout the downtown. Businesses offered face painting, plant potting, free V. R sessions and entire carnival games to the delight of children of all ages.

After the fun and energetic morning, Downtown Williams Lake followed it up with a more laid back and vibrant fashion show. Held in their parking lot it attracted well over two dozen people see the latest spring fashions from Red Shreds, Lavender Lingerie and BFF Fashions to name but a few.

While the fashion was nice, it was the fun-loving nature of the models of all ages along with the commentary provided by Stampede Royalty Laurin Hurd and Emilie Nichols.

Read More: Downtown Williams Lake invites the community to Spring Into Downtown

To cap the event off, two hours of Midday Madness occurred with many downtown shops taking it upon themselves to offer deals throughout the entire day.

Downtown Williams Lake’s executive director, Stefanie Hendrickson, felt the event was an overall success. While the unfortunate weather halfway through the day did scare some people off she said, she and her team went ahead as planned regardless.

“This is an inaugural year so it’s the first time we’ve ever done this, so you never quite know what to expect. We’ve got a really good base here and in coming years it will just grow and grow,” Hendrickson said.

While the fashion show’s overall attendance was on the lower side, Hendrickson said those who did turn out had fun and its something she’d love to see the community embrace wholeheartedly in future years. Being able to host this event alongside the Potato Houses carnival fundraiser was also beneficial and something she hopes to continue in the future.

“I think this is a really exciting time for Williams Lake. We’re seeing a lot of new stores opening up in the downtown, there’s a lot of development and I think it’s really exciting to see these new places open their doors and (give) the people new places to explore and shop,” Hendrickson said. “Every month it’s something new and it’s great.”



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Grandmother Margaret Casey (left) smiles as her granddaughter Emma Casey aims at a can with a hacky sack while her brother Rogan Casey yells encouragement. Patrick Davies Photo.

Margaret Casey (left) laughs in delight at the result of her granddaughter Emma Casey’s throw along with her grandson Rogan Casey. Patrick Davies Photo

Linden Cooper tries his hand at milking a ‘cow’ on the grounds of the Potato House. Patrick Davies Photo.

Courtney Meade studies her new facepaint intently while her big sister Leigha Meade receives the first strokes of her own. Patrick Davies Photo.

Leigha Meade holds still as flowers are painted on her face at the Potato House’s fundraising carnival. Patrick Davies Photo

Samuel Stowell chucks a ball at a collection of tin cans being supervised by Joe Borsato on Saturday, May 25. Patrick Davies Photo.

Children bounce around in a bouncy castle provided by Hattie and Amos Entertainment. Patrick Davies Photo.

Sisters Nicola Van Wyk (from left), Anika Van Wyk and Lara Van Wyk pose with Cinderella in the Realm of tTys, brought to life by Megatron Leblanc. Patrick Davies Photo.

Photographer Madison Langlands smiles as Realm of Toys employee Hope Tallen pulls her out into a sudden downpour. Patrick Davies Photo.

The executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District Deana Conde Garza didn’t let a little rain dampen her spirits on Saturday, May 25. Patrick Davies Photo.

Elise McConechy and Angela Glover smile a collection of flowers and pots they were inviting kids to use outside of the Williams Lake Credit Union for Spring Into Downtown. Patrick Davies Photo

Tyson Delay flashes a grin and finger gun for the crowd gathered for the Spring Into Downtown Fashion Show. Patrick Davies Photo.

Maradith Jackson models a Marylin Monroe styled pink dress for the fashion show portion of Spring Into Downtown. Patrick Davies Photo.

Maradith Jackson models a Marylin Monroe styled pink dress for the fashion show portion of Spring Into Downtown. Patrick Davies Photo.

Maradith Jackson models a sheer black dress for the fashion show portion of Spring Into Downtown. Patrick Davies Photo.

Tyson Delay fans himself while coming out ina summer inspired ensemble at Downtown Williams Lake’s fashion show. Patrick Davies Photo.