PHOTOS: Spring Into Downtown went on through sun and rain

While the weather wasn’t always perfect, dozens of families turned out for the inaugural Spring Into Downtown spring festival this year.
Downtown Williams Lake’s replacement of the Stampede Street Party, Spring Into Downtown was designed around the idea of a spring festival with live music and various vendors. When all was said and done, the event was modelled off of the popular and successful Winter Lights Festival, minus the parade.
Despite temperamental conditions including one outright downpour, people came out in droves to enjoy the sporadic rays of sunshine and the many wonderful events occurring throughout the downtown. Businesses offered face painting, plant potting, free V. R sessions and entire carnival games to the delight of children of all ages.
After the fun and energetic morning, Downtown Williams Lake followed it up with a more laid back and vibrant fashion show. Held in their parking lot it attracted well over two dozen people see the latest spring fashions from Red Shreds, Lavender Lingerie and BFF Fashions to name but a few.
While the fashion was nice, it was the fun-loving nature of the models of all ages along with the commentary provided by Stampede Royalty Laurin Hurd and Emilie Nichols.
Read More: Downtown Williams Lake invites the community to Spring Into Downtown
To cap the event off, two hours of Midday Madness occurred with many downtown shops taking it upon themselves to offer deals throughout the entire day.
Downtown Williams Lake’s executive director, Stefanie Hendrickson, felt the event was an overall success. While the unfortunate weather halfway through the day did scare some people off she said, she and her team went ahead as planned regardless.
“This is an inaugural year so it’s the first time we’ve ever done this, so you never quite know what to expect. We’ve got a really good base here and in coming years it will just grow and grow,” Hendrickson said.
While the fashion show’s overall attendance was on the lower side, Hendrickson said those who did turn out had fun and its something she’d love to see the community embrace wholeheartedly in future years. Being able to host this event alongside the Potato Houses carnival fundraiser was also beneficial and something she hopes to continue in the future.
“I think this is a really exciting time for Williams Lake. We’re seeing a lot of new stores opening up in the downtown, there’s a lot of development and I think it’s really exciting to see these new places open their doors and (give) the people new places to explore and shop,” Hendrickson said. “Every month it’s something new and it’s great.”
patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter