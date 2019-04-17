Josh Austin bullseyes a toy off of a Playmobile statue, William Tell-style, as part of a carnival game set up by Kit and Kaboodle at the Spring Hobby Con. Patrick Davies Photo.

Photos: Spring Hobby Con brings out the lakecity’s passion

Tim Hurley is already planning for the second annual Winter Hobby Con

The Spring Hobby Con was successfully held at Lake City Secondary Columneetza campus this past weekend.

Organized by Tim Hurley, the event was a follow up to the first Winter Hobby Con held last December and is a fundraiser for Junior Girls Volley Ball Team. Unlike last time the event was a one-day affair held over the course of Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Read More: Hobby Con beats expectations at its first showing last weekend

Overall, the event was well attended and had a variety of carnival games, vendors and activities available for people to share their passion. Hurley intends to make Hobby Con a biannual event with a Winter Hobby Con in December and a Spring Hobby Con in April.

Those interested in taking part in next year’s Hobby Con, or who have feedback on how to enhance the event, can do so through Hobby Con’s Facebook page or by contacting Hurley directly.


Hobby Con attendees enjoy a Magic the Gathering card game hosted by Adventure Games at the Spring Hobby Con. Patrick Davies Photo.

Attendees of the Spring Hobby Con browse the wares of D&D Passports Xcetera, one of a dozen vendors that set up shop in Columneetza Secondary School’s Gymnasium. Patrick Davies Photo.

