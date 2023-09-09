PHOTOS: Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow underway in Williams Lake
Williams Lake First Nation hosts the 2nd Annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sept. 8-10, at the Chief William Pow Wow Arbour. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
Bright blue skies and a warm breeze greeted guests and dancers at the 2nd Annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Saturday (Sept. 9)
The event, presented by the Williams Lake First Nation, is being held over three days from Sept. 8-10.
It attracts competition dancers and families from across the province.
Grand entries occurred Friday evening at 7 p.m., again Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and once more on Sunday at 1 p.m.
