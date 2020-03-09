PHOTOS: Second Annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair a success

The Elks Hall was full of positive vibes and camaraderie Saturday as dozens of lakecity locals turned out for the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair.
Organized by the Women’s Contact Society, the aim of the event was to connect the community, both women and men, with local wellness experts, services and businesses. Made up primarily of local Cariboo talent, the fair’s vendors included artisans, bakers and alternative wellness experts of all ages.
A concession was provided by the Wildwood Fire Department while some quality entertainment was provided by LeRae Haynes and her Borderband. This combination of food and music made the fair an even more inviting place for attendees to linger in and enjoy for free.
Members of the Women’s Contact Society said that this year’s winner of the Women with Heart Award will be announced later on this month.
