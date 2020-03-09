PHOTOS: Second Annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair a success

Lakecity men and women browse the wares and services featured at the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair at the Elks Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cadence Halfnights of River Rations, a young Cariboo entrepreneur, was at the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair selling cheesecakes. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Liz Smith demonstrates the effects of essential oils for Janiss Quock during the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lakecity men and women browse the wares and services featured at the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair at the Elks Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lakecity men and women browse the wares and services featured at the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair at the Elks Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A concession was provided at the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair by members of the Wildwood Fire Department including Brad Elliott and Ken McKay. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A concession was provided at the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair by members of the Wildwood Fire Department and the Wildwood Community Association including Rob Madill (from left), Ryan Diepdael, Anita Diepdael, Corey Price, Brad Elliott, Ken McKay and Anna Jenner. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Katrina Cartmill cheers Edwin Charlie on as he operates a mini claw machine during the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Juss Hama of Juss Charming teamed up with Rebecca Parker of Noggin Huggers to run a booth at the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Cariboo Natural Burial Sanctuary was at the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair represented by Angela Gutzer and Nicola Finch. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair had a wide range of vendors of all ages including Danika Robson (from left) Darla Robson and her grandson Carson Zakall. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lakecity men and women browse the wares and services featured at the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair at the Elks Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) LeRae Haynes and her Borderband perform live at the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Artist Deborah Johnson painted several paintings of women across the world coming together for the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Artist Deborah Johnson painted several paintings of women across the world coming together for the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Edna Johnson smiles widely as she is about to receive a tarot card reading from Vicky Ortiz at the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair. ( (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Deb Friedenberger and Sarah Graham show off their matching hats at the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair. ((Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lakecity men and women browse the wares and services featured at the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair at the Elks Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Elks Hall was full of positive vibes and camaraderie Saturday as dozens of lakecity locals turned out for the second annual International Women’s Day Wellness Fair.

Organized by the Women’s Contact Society, the aim of the event was to connect the community, both women and men, with local wellness experts, services and businesses. Made up primarily of local Cariboo talent, the fair’s vendors included artisans, bakers and alternative wellness experts of all ages.

A concession was provided by the Wildwood Fire Department while some quality entertainment was provided by LeRae Haynes and her Borderband. This combination of food and music made the fair an even more inviting place for attendees to linger in and enjoy for free.

Members of the Women’s Contact Society said that this year’s winner of the Women with Heart Award will be announced later on this month.



