Scout Island is a great place to escape and enjoy nature

Reader Cindy Lou Manthey captured this photo of a Saw-whet owl at Scout Island Thursday. (Cindy Lou Manthey photo)

Many Williams Lake residents enjoyed the sunshine on Thursday afternoon as a welcome reprieve from the cold temperatures.

Local resident Cindy Lou Manthey seized the opportunity to walk at Scout Island where she spied a northern saw-whet owl.

Described as a “tiny owl with a catlike face , oversized head and bright yellow eyes,” northern saw-whet owls are one of the smallest species of owls in North America.



